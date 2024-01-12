‘Abbott Elementary’ Stars Go Behind the Scenes of Season 3 (VIDEO)

Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

“Lights, camera, Abbott!” That’s what the stars of ABC‘s wildly popular comedy Abbott Elementary are saying as they gear up for their official Season 3 photoshoot in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek featurette, above.

Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis are all laughs in the minute-long first look, which sees them get back into character.

“Here we are on the Abbott Season 3 promo shoot,” Perfetti says in the video, welcoming fans. “We are making weird faces and telling funny jokes,” he adds. “And we’re taking lots of pretty pictures,” Ralph chimes in while delightfully flaunting for the camera.

“Happy to be back to work, not at school though, “James notes of the team’s shoot and Season 3 gig, sounding an awful lot like her character, Abbott‘s principal Ava.

“We are back and we are rolling,” Davis exclaims while donning Mr. Johnson’s janitor uniform.

Similarly, Williams sounds a bit like his studious teacher Gregory, when he says, “We’re getting a lot done in one day.”

As for series creator and lead star Brunson, she echoes her optimistic character Janine when she muses, “My favorite thing I’ve gotten to do is see everybody.”

Along with unveiling the featurette, which sees the stars posing in various arrangements and in different faux settings, as Walter jokes, “It’s a fake stoop, but real friends,” we also have a first look at the official poster art for Abbott‘s third season, above. Brunson’s Janine sits front and center on what appears to be the titular school’s roof, and she’s flanked by the rest of the stars, who are all smiles behind her.

Check out the video and photo above, and don’t miss this comedic crew when they return for Abbott Elementary‘s third season this February on ABC.

Abbott Elementary, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, February 7, 9/8c, ABC