One Chicago is back in a week, and if you were excited before, just wait until you check out TV Insider’s exclusive trailer with a glimpse at what’s to come in Chicago Med Season 9, Chicago Fire Season 12, and Chicago P.D. Season 11!

Med left off with Will (Nick Gehlfuss) leaving, meaning there was a hole to fill in the Emergency Department. Fire ended with Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) proposal to Brett (Kara Killmer), Mouch (Christian Stolte) in critical condition, and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) determined to bring her husband Severide (Taylor Kinney, who took a leave of absence last season but is back) back to Chicago. P.D. also ended with one of its own, Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), in critical condition in the hospital.

Now, the new trailer offers a look at the first responders of all three shows at work. “I basically had to fly to Alabama, put you in handcuffs, and drag you home,” Kidd tells Severide, but he assures her, “I’m here, we’re in this together.”

And as we knew, the new ED attending, Ripley (Luke Mitchell), has a history with Charles (Oliver Platt), but he makes it clear to the Head of Psychiatry, “I’m a physician at this hospital. Do not treat me like the boy you knew 20 years ago.”

Plus, get a peek at where the finale left Ruzek, a glimpse at Upton (Tracy Spiridakos, leaving P.D. this season) in action, and much more. Watch the full trailer above.

New seasons of all three shows premiere on Wednesday, January 17. First up on Med in “Row Row Row Your Boat on a Rocky Sea,” when the E.D. is flooded with patients from a crash, the entire team is pulled in to help. Dr. Charles can’t shake the feeling that he knows the new E.D. attending. Dr. Archer (Steven Weber) has second thoughts on the eve of his kidney transplant.

Then on Fire, in “Barely Gone,” Firehouse 51 is forced to share its space with Firehouse 17. Kidd and Herrmann (David Eigenberg) fight over Ritter (Daniel Kyri). An arson case tests Kidd and Severide’s relationship. Firehouse 51 says goodbye to one of its own. (Alberto Rosende, who plays firefighter Gallo, is exiting in this episode. We don’t know yet when Killmer’s last episode as Brett will be, but she, too, is leaving the drama.)

And on P.D. in “Unpacking,” tasked with shadowing a crisis prevention team, Upton finds her approach to policing at odds with the team’s mental health clinician. The case brings out Upton’s personal struggles, and Voight (Jason Beghe) stands by her.

One Chicago Wednesdays Return, January 17, 8/7c, NBC