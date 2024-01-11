Should ‘The Brothers Sun’ Get a Season 2 at Netflix? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Brothers Sun Season 1.]

Netflix‘s new series The Brothers Sun is a non-stop action ride from beginning to end, but as the 10-episode first season came to a close, a major question is raised: Should the show return for Season 2?

Created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, The Brothers Sun tells the story of Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien), the eldest son of a powerful Taiwanese triad who is shot by a mystery assassin. Following his father’s life-threatening ordeal, Charles takes off for Los Angeles to protect his mother Eileen (Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh) and his young brother Bruce (Sam Song Li).

The catch? Bruce has been kept in the dark about his family’s criminal exploits, having been sheltered his whole life by living in America. Violence and danger come crashing into their front door though when Charles returns, and as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance, the brothers and their mother find themselves at the center of it all.

As they work on repairing their family bonds, a [Spoiler Alert] miraculous recovery by patriarch Big Sun (Johnny Kou) leads to some bold moves, particularly as Eileen reaches for power, taking over her estranged husband’s position by the end of the season. In the final scene, Eileen is seen boarding a private plane to Taipei with Bruce bidding her farewell.

Just as Bruce turns to leave, Charles drives up with a box of churros (their favorite confection in the show), which he calls a going-away present. Despite wanting to helm local bakeries in Los Angeles because his true passion is baking, Charles opts to follow his mother to Taipei to help get her set up.

Leaving Bruce alone in Los Angeles, it feels like there are a lot of loose threads remaining, and a post-credit scene teases new drama ahead for all involved as a new threat emerges.