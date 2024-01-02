‘The Brothers Sun’: Justin Chien Teases Action-Filled Fights & Family Humor

Legendary assassin Charles Sun (Justin Chien) has just slayed a masked killer in his estranged mom’s house — but that’s OK. First off, he made sure to remove the rude would-be murderer’s shoes during their grisly battle in The Brothers Sun. And second, after his mom (a mighty formidable Michelle Yeoh) comes home to the bloody mess, the brutal yet baking-obsessed Charles says, “I brought pastries.”

The chuckles and thrills work seamlessly in this eight-episode actioner about a Taiwanese organized crime triad. When the head of the family is shot, Charles, his son and heir, heads to Los Angeles to protect his mom and younger brother Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s clueless about the family business — from mysterious forces looking to wipe them all out.

“The amount of story significance we put into every single fight” sets the darkly comic epic apart, says Chien, who is trained in two forms of self-defense. But for Charles, whose nickname is “Chairleg” (as in “killed several people using one”), reconnecting with his college-going, improv-loving younger brother also means grappling with the road not taken. “Charles looks at Bruce and envisions the life he could have,” says Chien.

But Chien couldn’t have wished for a better experience with Yeoh. “She is so disarming and gracious,” he says. “She mothered all of us on the set.” No doubt the pastries helped.

The Brothers Sun, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 4, Netflix



