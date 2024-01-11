Curtis Stone is serving up delicious food and fun conversations in his new show Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone. TV Insider can exclusively reveal details about the HSN+ series that sees the award-winning chef cooking and chatting with a host of celebrities at his home in Malibu, California. Plus, check out the trailer for the show featuring the Aussie chef hanging out with famous faces inside and outside the kitchen.

New episodes will drop on Sundays on HSN+ starting January 16. The premiere features comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco, who recounts his days being a server at the Beverly Hills Four Seasons for the likes of Al Pacino, Nicole Kidman, and Robert De Niro. Fun fact: De Niro ended up playing Maniscalco’s father in the 2023 film About My Father.

Maniscalco’s wife Lana also joins them to explain how she first met her husband and discuss the details of their less-than-perfect first date. Stone then hosts a friendly competition as the couple plays the game “Who’s Most Likely To.” The culinary pro will also be tested by trying to turn Maniscalco’s most hated food into something he’d actually eat.

As seen in the trailer, the show brings an eclectic mix of big names to come throughout the season. These include Teri Hatcher, Chelsea Peretti, Lindsay Price, Joel McHale, Jennie Garth, Debbie Gibson, Brooke Burke, Lindsey Vonn, Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green, Taylor Dayne, Natalie Morales, and Akbar Gbajabiamila. The Aussie celebrity chef and restaurateur has been a popular fixture on TV whether it’s as host, judge, or contestant. Stone has a big presence on HSN thanks to his various cookware products for sale.

“I’m excited to embark on the next chapter of my culinary journey with HSN and HSN+ as we enter the video podcast arena together,” Stone tells TV Insider. “Those familiar with my cooking and television persona see one side of me. This platform gives me a chance to let my hair down, so to speak, and allows people to see me out of the apron. It’s guaranteed to be an adventure every episode.”

Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone premiere, January 16, HSN+