‘Notting Hill’ & More Movies That Make Hugh Grant Our Ultimate Romantic Hero

Christopher Wallenberg
Comments
Hugh Grant in 'Notting Hill'
Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection
TV Insider February 2024

TV Insider

February 2024 Issue

Buy Now

Why do we love Hugh Grant? Let us count the swoony ways. Is it the adorably impish smile and mischievous blue eyes? The floppy hair? Or the self-deprecating charm?

In a word, yes! The dashing British actor has set our hearts (and minds) aflutter ever since his hapless commitment-phobe Charles stumbled through his “I think I love you” speech to Andie MacDowell’s independent American in 1994’s Four Weddings and a Funeral (on Prime Video).

He was adorably tongue-tied again the following year in Emma Thompson’s Oscar-winning adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility (on Pluto TV) as Edward, whose long-repressed romantic feelings for Elinor Dashwood (Thompson) set up a happy ending. A few years later, we fell just as hard for his diffident, divorced London bookseller as fellow rom-com favorite Julia Roberts’ movie star did in 1999’s Notting Hill (also on Prime Video).

Grant played a naughtier role as Renée Zellweger’s scoundrel boss in 2001’s Bridget Jones’s Diary (on Paramount+ With Showtime), but he returned to romantic form in the Christmas ensemble Love Actually (2003, on Netflix) as the British prime minister, the nation’s most eligible bachelor, who falls madly in love with a sweet former member of his staff (Martine McCutcheon).

The Hottest Onscreen Romances: Love Hurts
Related

The Hottest Onscreen Romances: Love Hurts

While of late the 63-year-old has reveled in playing dastardly or comic characters—see his Wonka Oompa Loompa—Hugh will always be our ultimate romantic hero!

Bridget Jones's Diary -

Bridget Jones's Diary where to stream

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) -

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) where to stream

Love Actually -

Love Actually where to stream

Notting Hill -

Notting Hill where to stream

Sense and Sensibility (1995) -

Sense and Sensibility (1995) where to stream

Bridget Jones's Diary

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Love Actually

Notting Hill

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Hugh Grant

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
John Hawkes as Hank Prior in 'True Detective: Night Country'
1
Did ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Finally Reveal Annie K’s Killer?
Justin Hartley as adult Colter Shaw on a mission in an Oregon forest in Tracker - 'Klamath Falls'
2
Roush Review: You Won’t Need to Look Hard to Find ‘Tracker’ on CBS
JESSICA CAPSHAW
3
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Books Jessica Capshaw for Dr. Arizona Robbins’ Return
Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp in 'Stranger Things' Season 4
4
‘Stranger Things’ Star Says They Should Kill Off More Characters — Our Picks for Season 5
Jon Cryer as Alan Harper and Charlie Sheen as Charlie Harper on 'Two and a Half Men'
5
Jon Cryer Won’t Do ‘Two and a Half Men’ Reboot With Charlie Sheen



X

Check Out the Current Issue of TV Insider Magazine for FREE

Enter your email to instantly receive a free digital issue of your ultimate streaming guide