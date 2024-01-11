‘Halo’ Season 2 Features Master Chief Leading Against the Covenant

Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming second season of Halo.

In this season, Master Chief John-117, played by Pablo Schreiber, leads a team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant, unveiling a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of a 26th-century conflict.

In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation or its extinction: the Halo.

In the footage above, we get some narration from Cortana before we see Master Chief surrounded in a darkened fog by Covenant wielding their classic close-quarter combat weapon, the energy sword. We also see a combat sequence with the Spartans against the Covenant in a facility much more prepped for a knife fight than a gunfight.

Check out the action for yourself in the trailer above.

The series, led by showrunner David Wiener, explores the sci-fi universe originally launched in 2001 as the Xbox’s first Halo game.

Halo stars Shreiber and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey; both serve as producers this season. Cast members also returning for Season 2 are Jen Taylor as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani.

The new cast members are Morgan and Cristina Rodlo. Morgan’s James Ackerson is a formidable intelligence operative who has spent his career climbing the ranks of the UNSC’s secretive Office of Naval Intelligence. Rodlo plays Talia Perez, a corporal specializing in linguistics for a UNSC Marine Corps communications unit and a relatively new recruit who has yet to see any real combat. Returning from Season 1 is Laera (Fiona O’Shaughnessy), Soren’s confidant, wife and partner in crime. Soren and Laera’s son, Kessler (Tylan Bailey), has had a relatively peaceful, if unusual, childhood growing up on the Rubble.

HALO is a SHOWTIME production in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television, executive produced by David Wiener, Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey. Paramount Global Content Distribution handles the international distribution.