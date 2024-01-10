Benson’s Emotional Case, Stabler Undercover & More in ‘Law & Order’ Trailer

Law & Order fans are getting a first look at the franchise’s long-awaited return with a newly released promo teasing fresh cases for Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Stabler (Christopher Meloni), and more.

In a video posted by the franchise’s official account on social media, new footage offers a glimpse at what’s to come. Captioned, “The countdown has officially begun. ⏱ #LawAndOrder, #SVU, and #OrganizedCrime return January 18 on @nbc,” the ticking clock tone only heightens the anticipation.

Law & Order Thursdays kick off at 8/7c on January 18 with the flagship show returning for its 23rd season followed by the Season 25 premiere of SVU at 9/8c, and the Season 4 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10/9c. In the opening moments of the minute-long teaser, Harigtay’s fan-favorite Benson is approached by a pleading mother desperate to find her child.

“We’re gonna find your daughter,” Benson promises the frantic woman. But is the promise easier said than done as the promo hints at a larger situation at hand?

The promo also offers a split-second first look at the newest Law & Order recruit Reid Scott who recently appeared in the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The actor is filling in the void left behind by recent star Jeffrey Donovan.

Among the excitement of the promo is a gun-toting Stabler and a ready-for-the-cases Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston). Stay tuned for more fun as we race toward the highly anticipated premieres, among which includes SVU‘s major milestone of 25 seasons. Until then, check out the thrilling teaser, above, and mark your calendars for the season kick off.

Law & Order Thursdays, Returns Thursday, January 18, 8/7c, 9/8c and 10/9c, NBC