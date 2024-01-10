Benson’s Emotional Case, Stabler Undercover & More in ‘Law & Order’ Trailer

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Mariska Hargitay in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 25
NBC

Law & Order fans are getting a first look at the franchise’s long-awaited return with a newly released promo teasing fresh cases for Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Stabler (Christopher Meloni), and more.

In a video posted by the franchise’s official account on social media, new footage offers a glimpse at what’s to come. Captioned, “The countdown has officially begun. ⏱ #LawAndOrder, #SVU, and #OrganizedCrime return January 18 on @nbc,” the ticking clock tone only heightens the anticipation.

Law & Order Thursdays kick off at 8/7c on January 18 with the flagship show returning for its 23rd season followed by the Season 25 premiere of SVU at 9/8c, and the Season 4 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10/9c. In the opening moments of the minute-long teaser, Harigtay’s fan-favorite Benson is approached by a pleading mother desperate to find her child.

“We’re gonna find your daughter,” Benson promises the frantic woman. But is the promise easier said than done as the promo hints at a larger situation at hand?

'Law & Order': What to Expect From the Franchise in 2024
Related

'Law & Order': What to Expect From the Franchise in 2024

The promo also offers a split-second first look at the newest Law & Order recruit Reid Scott who recently appeared in the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The actor is filling in the void left behind by recent star Jeffrey Donovan.

Among the excitement of the promo is a gun-toting Stabler and a ready-for-the-cases Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston). Stay tuned for more fun as we race toward the highly anticipated premieres, among which includes SVU‘s major milestone of 25 seasons. Until then, check out the thrilling teaser, above, and mark your calendars for the season kick off.

Law & Order Thursdays, Returns Thursday, January 18, 8/7c, 9/8c and 10/9c, NBC

Law & Order - NBC

Law & Order where to stream

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime where to stream

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit where to stream

Law & Order

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Mariska Hargitay

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Adan Canto attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City
1
Adan Canto, ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Actor, Dies at 42
Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
2
‘Our Flag Means Death’ Season 3 Not Moving Forward at Max
Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus in 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians'
3
Why ‘Percy Jackson’ Changed Tunnel of Love Scene to Show Hephaestus
Lynn Herring as Lucy Coe on 'General Hospital'
4
Lynn Herring Previews ‘General Hospital’ Tribute to Jacklyn Zeman’s Bobbie Spencer
Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake Mclaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Ramón Rodrìguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner in 'Will Trent'
5
See ‘Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Clark Gregg in ‘Will Trent’ Season 2 Sneak Peek