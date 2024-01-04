‘Law & Order’: What to Expect From the Franchise in 2024
On the docket for the criminally good hit franchise: new faces on the job and at home, plus a major milestone.
Law & Order (8/7c)
Reid Scott (Veep) is in as Det. Vincent Riley, following Jeffrey Donovan‘s surprise exit last fall. “Luckily, Lt. Kate Dixon [Camryn Manheim] is an ally,” says showrunner Rick Eid. “Riley has a list of powerful enemies within the NYPD. [This is his] last shot at redemption.”
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (9/8c)
To mark the 25th anniversary of SVU and fan-fave star Mariska Hargitay, “we’ll spend time with Capt. Olivia Benson, reflecting on her career and her future,” says Wolf Entertainment Executive VP Rebecca McGill. Adds showrunner David Graziano: “This season is ‘The Greatest Hits of SVU,’ with folks from Benson’s past [cases] coming back.” Also, expect several new female detectives, a season-opener visit from former squad member Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Kevin Kane’s return “on a case-by-case basis,” per McGill, as wealthy, caring detective Terry Bruno, from the Bronx SVU.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (10/9c)
In Season 4, Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) deals with evolving policing (like an AI task force), his mother’s (Ellen Burstyn) dementia and — hello! — his estranged brothers Randall (Dean Norris, Breaking Bad) and Joe Jr. (uncast at press time). “His personal and work lives,” says showrunner John Shiban, “have never been more intertwined.”
Law & Order Thursdays, Returns Thursday, January 18, 8/7c, 9/8c and 10/9c, NBC
This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2024 Preview. For more on other buzzy shows and must-see TV in 2024, pick up the issue, when it lands on newsstands on January 4.