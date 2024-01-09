[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the La Brea Season 3 premiere “Sierra.”]

Last we saw Eve (Natalie Zea) on La Brea, she’d gone through a portal to an unknown time. And by the end of the Season 3 premiere, she’s not the only one no longer in 10,000 B.C. (we’re assuming).

For Gavin (Eoin Macken), his main focus is finding Eve and reuniting his family, and thanks to Scott (Rohan Mirchandaney) using potatoes (and a few other things) as a source of power, he’s able to get the laptop that can help him do just that up and running. It’s after a quantum pairing is initiated (the computer is talking to something out there, Scott explains to the others) that a message — “Hello?” — comes through. Gavin responds, identifying himself, and whoever’s on the other end is “someone who can help you find your wife.” How does this person know Eve? “I can see her now. Blonde hair. Blue eyes. Wearing a white shirt and a brown coat.” Gavin asks how he gets his wife back. The response: “Find Sierra.” The connection is then terminated, but Scott tracks down the origin of the symbol within a few miles of the fort.

So, who’s Sierra? “I have no idea where it comes from or why. I just know it means something to me,” Gavin admits to Ty (Chiké Okonkwo). He thinks it’s connected to a breakfast his family had together; Levi (Nicholas Gonzalez) joined them, and he’s the one to remind Gavin that was Izzy’s (Zyra Gorecki) birthday. “Your visions, that was the year they started. It changed everything. Your mind was completely scrambled,” Levi says. “Everything was a blur. My drinking didn’t exactly help that,” Gavin knows.

At some point, he went outside, and when he returned, he was really upset. Gavin remembers why: Sierra showed up! The woman knew it wasn’t ideal but called it “the safest way for us to talk.” For Gavin, there was nothing to talk about, and he was “done with the program.” The only problem? “We’re not done with you,” she said, offering up her real name after he pushes: Maya Schmidt. Sierra was her military call sign, Gavin tells Levi, who clues him in on the fact that she’s the mother of the young girl Petra (Asmara Feik), whom they’d found at the end of Season 2. (Scott was supposed to meet Maya in Los Angeles before the sinkhole opened, and she and Petra are from a military base that ended up in 10,000 B.C.; they left because, as Maya told her daughter, they were bad people there and wanted something from her.)

Gavin and Levi separate to find Petra, but when Levi does, both are hit with tranquilizers. By the time Gavin, Scott, and Ty reach where they were, they can only watch a helicopter fly off above. However, there’s something else to check out first: an aurora Ty found. “I think this is where the signal was coming from,” he says. It’s two different colors because it goes to two different places. One might lead to Eve, but they can’t know which one will.

Meanwhile, when dinosaurs attack, Riley (Veronica St. Clair) is seriously injured by a raptor; she tells her dad Sam (Jon Seda) that she thinks she has an infection and doesn’t have much time. But feeling guilty he couldn’t save her and refusing to lose her, Josh (Jack Martin) decides to chance the aurora to get her to a hospital possibly, and before anyone can stop him, runs right into the red part with her. We’ll have to wait for another episode to find out when they end up.

Also displaced in time by the aurora (the blue part)? Ty. But we do see when and where he lands: Los Angeles on September 12, 2021, a few weeks before the sinkhole!

La Brea, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC