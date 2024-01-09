Tina Fey to Star in Netflix Comedy Series ‘The Four Seasons’ From ’30 Rock’ Creators

Tina Fey will star in a TV show for the first time since 30 Rock with the new Netflix comedy series The Four Seasons. The show, created by Fey and fellow 30 Rock alums, is based on the 1981 movie of the same name starring Carol Burnett and Alan Alda. Production on The Four Seasons will begin later this year.

Netflix ordered eight episodes of the comedy series The Four Seasons, starring Fey, on Tuesday January 9. Fey is co-creating the adaptation with her 30 Rock cohorts Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield. The series, produced by Universal Television, is based on the 1981 feature film of the same name from Universal Pictures that was written and directed by Alda, produced by Martin Bregman, and starred Alda and Burnett. Alda has signed on as a producer on the series.

Fey, Fisher, and Wigfield first came together on the last season of 30 Rock. Fey and Wigfield had previously worked on the award-winning NBC comedy, with Fisher joining for the last season. Fey and Wigfield won an Emmy for writing the 30 Rock series finale. The trio will write The Four Seasons‘ eight episodes.

The show is executive produced by Fey, Fisher, Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian, and Jeff Richmond. Alda and Marissa Bregman will Produce. Universal Television is the producing studio. Little Stranger, Inc. is the production company.

The Four Seasons movie is the story of three couples who vacation together every season. After one divorces, feelings of betrayal and more spawn criticisms of one another, but the things that keep them together are stronger than those which might pull them apart. It debuted in theaters on April 30, 1981 and also stars Rita Moreno, Len Cariou, Sandy Dennis, Jack Weston, Bess Armstrong, and Elizabeth Alda.

Fey will soon be seen in the new Mean Girls movie musical, a film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway show she co-created with her husband, Jeff Richmond, and lyricist Nell Benjamin.

The Four Seasons, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix