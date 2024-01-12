Bill Hayes Dies: Veteran ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Was 98

Bill Hayes, who originated the role of Doug Williams on Days of our Lives, has died. The actor was 98 years old, and appeared on the soap for 53 years.

Hayes’ death was announced by Days representatives in an emailed statement. A cause of death was not shared.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved Bill Hayes,” the statement reads. “One of the longest running characters on Days of our Lives, Bill originated the role of ‘Doug Williams’ in 1970 and portrayed him continuously throughout his life. He and his wife, Susan Seaforth-Hayes, remained the foundation of the Williams-Horton family spanning more than 50 years.”

“I have known Bill for most of my life and he embodied the heart and soul of Days of our Lives,” says executive producer Ken Corday. “Although we are grieving and will miss him, Bill’s indelible legacy will live on in our hearts and the stories we tell, both on and off the screen.”

The Hayes are both legends of daytime television. Seaforth-Hayes made her Days of our Loves debut as Julie Olson in 1968, with Hayes joining in 1970. As their characters fell in love on-screen, so did they in real life. The pair got married in 1974 and have been together ever since. Doug and Julie split twice on the soap opera, but got back together for good in 1994. The characters have remained a couple ever since.

Doug and Julie were the “it” TV couple of the 1970s. The on and off-screen popularity of the couple led to them becoming the first soap opera actors to appear on the cover of Time Magazine. In 2018, Hayes and Seaforth-Hayes were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Daytime Emmys.

