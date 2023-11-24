‘Days of Our Lives’: Arianne Zucker Talks Return of Baby-Switch Storyline

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

It’s déjà vu all over again for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) on Days of Our Lives. Years ago, the character was involved in a storyline in which she illegally took Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) daughter, Sydney, after having a miscarriage. The truth came out, as it always does, and Sydney was reunited with her mother.

This time, it’s Nicole who’s had her baby stolen by another woman: Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty). However, Nicole has some strong motherly instincts. After holding Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) newly adopted Jude, she’ll become convinced that the infant is her son. If that’s not enough, she’s also going to have a very strong suspicion that Sloan is the one behind the child’s disappearance.

“The timing was miraculous, right?” Zucker asks wryly, pointing out that Sloan and Eric coincidentally adopted a newborn after Nicole’s went missing. “She feels there’s a possibility this baby is hers. Nicole knows that Sloan is sly. Nicole has an issue with postpartum [depression], as we saw in the last baby-switch storyline. She’s going to put all of those things together and think that this has got to be her baby.”

Salem, however, is not just the soap opera capital of switched-at-birth infants. It’s also the home of false paternity labs. So while Nicole will be successful in getting Eric to sign off on having a DNA test performed on his son, the answers may not result in Nicole getting her baby back if said tests are manipulated.

Zucker has infused Nicole with such vulnerability over the years that she’s become a fan favorite, even when she’s the antagonist in a storyline—which could be the case here.

“I’m always rooting for Nicole,” Zucker says. “She’s got a lot riding on this. It’s heartbreaking to watch a mother go through what Nicole has been going through.”

