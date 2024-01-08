Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi) may be ready to quit his side job after dealing with the two passengers in the backseat in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Criminal Record series premiere.

The Apple TV+ crime thriller debuts with the first two episodes on Wednesday, January 10, followed by one a week until the finale on February 21. Capaldi and Cush Jumbo star as detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction. An anonymous phone call draws their brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case – one a young woman in the early stages of her career (Jumbo’s Detective Sergeant June Lenker), the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy (Hegarty).

The sneak peek, which you can watch above, shows Hegarty serving as chauffeur and personal protection to two people and having to face their questions about his job once he reveals it’s not his full-time gig and he’s a police detective. “I bet he’s got some good stories,” one of his clients says. Watch the full clip above.

Criminal Record kicks off with “Emergency Caller,” in which an anonymous call puts June in the path of Hegarty. It then continues with “Two Calls,” in which June is convinced there’s a link between emergency calls and sets out to prove a theory — but Hegarty stays one step ahead.

“I don’t think Hegarty is particularly threatened at first by the appearance of June Lenker. He thinks he can deal with her and get rid of her very swiftly, but she is more powerful than he expected,” Capaldi told us.

Added Jumbo, “As somebody that plays by the rules at the beginning, she thinks she’s going to show up and say, ‘Hey, I think you missed something,’ and he’s going to go, ‘Thank you so much for coming, Ms. Lenker, you’ve done a wonderful job.’ What she gets is not just someone that dismisses what she’s brought, but someone that completely shuts it down.”

Criminal Record, Series Premiere (two episodes), Wednesday, January 10, Apple TV+