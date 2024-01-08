John Walsh is back on America’s Most Wanted, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

The anti-crime activist will once again be hosting one of television’s most groundbreaking true crime series when it returns on Fox on Monday, January 22 at 8/7c. His son, Callahan Walsh, who has appeared on AMW in the past, will be joining him as co-host. Check out the key art, focusing on John Walsh’s return, in full below.

”It’s an incredible time for America’s Most Wanted to return to Fox, especially in partnership with my son Callahan, to continue my lifetime’s work,” John Walsh previously said in a statement. “I’m in constant awe over how instrumental our loyal viewers are in ensuring we get justice for victims and their loved ones, and today, they have entirely new tools at their disposal to help us fight back and quickly solve even more crimes.”

John Walsh originally launched America’s Most Wanted on Fox in 1988 after his son Adam was abducted from a mall near their home. Adam’s remains were found two weeks later. Since its premiere, America’s Most Wanted has helped capture more than 1,190 criminals.

The series offers an unparalleled opportunity for viewers to serve as armchair detectives as thy help law enforcement investigate and capture some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives. It breaks down some of the country’s toughest criminal cases with the help of an accomplished team of law enforcement experts.

Each week, John and Callahan will turn to viewers’ leads and information as they analyze some of the nation’s most gripping cases, from horrific murders and deadly drug rings to devastating teenage overdoses and more. They will also consult with a team of experts representing law enforcement units to weigh in on cases featured on the program.

Callahan is a child advocate for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and continues to support his father’s longstanding mission to be a powerful voice for crime victims around the world.

America’s Most Wanted is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. John Ferracane serves as showrunner and executive producer.

America’s Most Wanted, Season Premiere, Monday, January 22, 8/7c, Fox