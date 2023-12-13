‘America’s Most Wanted’: John Walsh Set to Return as Host With Son Callahan

John Walsh, the original star of Fox’s fugitive-catching series, is making a comeback as the host of America’s Most Wanted.

Joining him as co-host is his son, Callahan Walsh. The duo will premiere as hosts on January 22, succeeding Elizabeth Vargas, who briefly took on the role when Fox revived AMW in 2021, a decade after its cancellation in 2011.

“It’s an incredible time for America’s Most Wanted to return to FOX, especially in partnership with my son Callahan, to continue my lifetime’s work,” said the elder Walsh in a statement. “I’m in constant awe over how instrumental our loyal viewers are in ensuring we get justice for victims and their loved ones, and today, they have entirely new tools at their disposal to help us fight back and quickly solve even more crimes.”

Callahan, who was recently featured alongside his father on Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit, works as a child advocate for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

AMW, initiated by Walsh on Fox in 1988 after his son Adam was abducted, has aided in the capture of over 1,190 criminals since its start, following the tragic discovery of Adam’s remains two weeks after the abduction.

“John Walsh is a singular voice in a life-long crusade to bring justice to victims and their families,” said Allison Wallach, Fox’s head of unscripted programming, in a statement. “It’s an honor to have America’s Most Wanted and John, along with Callahan, return to his original home at FOX to continue this important work by empowering viewers to help capture some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives.”

The series will premiere on Monday, January 22, at 9 pm after TMZ Investigates. It is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, with John Ferracane serving as showrunner and executive producer.

America’s Most Wanted, Monday, January 22, 2024, 9/8c, Fox