New Home for Golden Globes, ‘All Creatures’ and ‘Miss Scarlet’ on PBS, Jon Hamm in ‘Grimsburg,’ Spoiled Cooks

Sara Mally/CBS

Golden Globe Awards

Special 8/7c

SUNDAY: Now owned and operated by Dick Clark Productions—the disgraced Hollywood Foreign Press Association is no more—the Golden Globes finds a new home on CBS (where it hasn’t aired since 1982), kicking off the 2024 awards season. Comedian Jo Koy is the first-time host, and if Globes history is any guide, he’ll have his hands full wrangling a boozy and unruly crowd of film and TV stars. Barbie and Oppenheimer are the most-nominated movies, favored to win in their respective Musical/Comedy and Drama categories. HBO’s Succession leads the TV nominations with nine, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building with five.

Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE

All Creatures Great and Small

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Arriving just in time to warm viewers’ hearts amid winter’s chill, the hit Masterpiece drama (based on James Herriot’s books) about a rural veterinarian in the Yorkshire Dales returns amid the winds of World War II in 1940. In the Season 4 opener, James (Nicholas Ralph) and a tobacco-deprived Siegfried (Samuel West) are missing Tristan (Callum Woodhouse), who’s been called into service. And as they deal with emotional cases involving a lonely farmer and an impoverished lad with a sickly dog, their housekeeper Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) has her own agenda: filing for divorce from her long-absent husband.

Courtesy of MASTERPIECE

Miss Scarlet and the Duke

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Also back for a fourth season, the Victorian light mystery finds Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) running the Nash & Sons detective agency—into the ground, given that the entire staff walked out, choosing not to work under such a headstrong female boss. Their loss. While she scrambles for work, Detective Inspector William “Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin) is overwhelmed with cases as Scotland Yard expands its territory without adding resources. Once again, they’ll have to put aside their professional pride—and that unmistakable sexual tension—to work on a delicate case, the latest involving the shooting of a government minister (Grantchester’s Al Weaver) at a well-connected brothel.

FOX

Grimsburg

8/7c

SUNDAY: Once you get past the disconnect of hearing Jon Hamm’s voice come out of gone-to-seed Detective Marvin Flute, the gruff antihero of an animated send-up of murder-mystery clichés, you’ll realize there’s a puzzle Grimsburg needs to solve. Namely, how to find the sweet spot of hilarious parody without going over the edge of tiresome silliness. In a sneak-peek premiere—the show won’t begin airing regularly until Feb. 18—we’re introduced to a town permanently cursed by bloody mayhem, breeding serial killers and other villains, providing fodder for the emotionally stunted Flute to disappear into a dream state he calls his “crime mind” and crack the case. Spoofing serial killers, and in future episodes such tropes as summer-camp slashers and murder-mystery parties, has an inherent appeal. But with supporting characters including an ex-wife TV reporter (Erinn Hayes) who was raised by bears and a neglected son (Rachel Dratch) haunted by an imaginary skeleton, Grimsburg is often guilty of trying too hard.

Courtesy of Food Network

Worst Cooks in America

8/7c

SUNDAY: The cooking competition I can best relate to returns with chef Anne Burrell joined by Tiffany Derry, forming teams comprised of unseasoned cooks who’ve never had to prepare a meal for themselves. Until now. The boot camp opens with a two-hour premiere, introducing 16 hapless recruits who try their hand at recreating a favorite take-out dish, then attempting to recreate the chefs’ version of a steak and potato dinner. How hard can that be?

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: