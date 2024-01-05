The CEDYs First Look: Cedric The Entertainer & Max Greenfield Celebrate ‘The Greatest @ Home Videos’

It’s awards season for The Neighborhood‘s Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield as they collaborate for CBS‘s special celebration known as The CEDY Awards, which honors some of the best videos from The Greatest @ Home Videos.

Airing Friday, January 5, Cedric hosts the second-annual CEDY Awards which will shine a light on the best and brightest in viral videos from around the world. As part of the spectacular, Cedric will select his top two favorite videos and then viewers at home will be able to vote live for the number one video of the year.

In addition to hosting the gig, Cedric will be joined by his costar from The Nieghborbood as Greenfield stands in to represent the “Consulting Firm of Greenfield & Greenfield” to verify the authenticity of the night’s wings. In an exclusive sneak peek clip, above, the sitcom costars are taking the fancy setting and circumstances mostly seriously.

The minute-long preview sees Cedric don a sparkly blazer as he and a tux-clad Greenfield sort the awards with a strong resemblance to Cedric. As for the verification process that “Greenfield & Greenfield” is running, the actor does his best to describe it to Cedric and viewers, but does Greenfield even really know what the verification really means? We’re not entirely convinced.

Greenfield also notes that his father prefers CBS’s S.W.A.T. to The Neighborhood and is probably disappointed about having to tune into this. But what Greenfield’s dad’s loss may be is the audience’s gain as he and Cedric joke back and forth.

You won’t want to miss it! Catch the silly first look with plenty of witty banter, above, and tune into the CEDY Awards when the second annual event airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

The Greatest @ Home Videos: The CEDY Awards, Friday, January 5, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+