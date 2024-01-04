‘Killers of the Flower Moon’: How to Stream Hit Movie on TV

Have you still not seen Martin Scorsese‘s latest movie, Killers of the Flower Moon? Or perhaps, you’ve viewed it on the big screen and are looking to stream it from the comfort of home. Thankfully, that will soon be the case as the buzzy film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone hits Apple TV+ for free to subscribers beginning Friday, January 12.

The acclaimed film set in 1920s Oklahoma is based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name and tells the true story of the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes became known as the Reign of Terror.

Leonardo DiCaprio leads as Ernest Burkhart, who after returning home from war is persuaded by his uncle William Hale (Robert De Niro) to marry into Osage Nation with the intent to collect on his bride Mollie’s (Gladstone) inheritance. The all-star flick features Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, Scott Shepherd, Tatanka Means, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, and more alongside Gladstone, DiCaprio, and De Niro.

The Golden Globe-nominated movie has been available to rent and purchase on other streaming platforms, but as an Apple original, subscribers will be able to watch it anytime at no additional charge.

The film was written by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the latter of which produced the film alongside Dan Freidkin, Bradley Thomas, and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.

Clocking in at almost three and a half hours, Killers of the Flower Moon may be longer than a lot of other films being released at the moment, but now you can enjoy it without missing a single second as it arrives on Apple TV+.

Killers of the Flower Moon, Premieres Friday, January 12, Apple TV+