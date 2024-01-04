Who Will Be at ‘Golden Bachelor’ Wedding?

Although The Golden Bachelor may be over, the captivating love story between Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, the recipient of his ultimate rose, is just beginning, as the couple are set to jump the broom live on ABC on January 4 in the presence of television viewers and Bachelor Nation attendees alike.

The Bachelor Season 1 runner-up Trista Sutter and her husband Ryan will attend alongside Jason Mesnick, runner-up on Season 4 of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor Season 13, and his wife Molly. Season 9 Bachelorette Desiree Siegfried will attend with her husband, Chris Siegfried, and Season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins will make an appearance with Wells Adams from The Bachelorette Season 12 and Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Many more are expected to arrive during the live event as well, alongside both the bride and groom’s respective families.

Jesse Palmer will host The Golden Wedding, and although it is not confirmed, fans are speculating that it will be fellow Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles, who is a licensed wedding officiant. Palmer confirmed on the After the Final Rose special that “All the Golden Women are going to be there” in attendance as well, which may or may not result in another memorable moment.

When it comes to all the new attention amidst a blossoming new relationship, the couple told TV Insider they “didn’t expect” all the negativity but are “confident in who they are” and support each other.

“As far as supporting each other, that’s been probably the easiest part,” Turner responded. “You know, we’re both pretty upbeat people. It takes a lot to get us down. Yeah. And if one or the other of us has a down moment, the other picks us up pretty quickly.”

The Golden Wedding, Thursday, January 4, 8 pm ET, ABC