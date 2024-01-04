Who Will Be at ‘Golden Bachelor’ Wedding?

Isaac Rouse
Comments
SUSAN NOLES, THERESA NIST, GERRY TURNER
Disney/Eric McCandless
Swooon More Swooons

Although The Golden Bachelor may be over, the captivating love story between Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, the recipient of his ultimate rose, is just beginning, as the couple are set to jump the broom live on ABC on January 4 in the presence of television viewers and Bachelor Nation attendees alike.

The Bachelor Season 1 runner-up Trista Sutter and her husband Ryan will attend alongside Jason Mesnick, runner-up on Season 4 of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor Season 13, and his wife Molly. Season 9 Bachelorette Desiree Siegfried will attend with her husband, Chris Siegfried, and Season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins will make an appearance with Wells Adams from The Bachelorette Season 12 and Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Many more are expected to arrive during the live event as well, alongside both the bride and groom’s respective families.

Golden Bachelor Wedding Guest List

ABC

Jesse Palmer will host The Golden Wedding, and although it is not confirmed, fans are speculating that it will be fellow Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles, who is a licensed wedding officiant. Palmer confirmed on the After the Final Rose special that “All the Golden Women are going to be there” in attendance as well, which may or may not result in another memorable moment.

'Golden Bachelor': Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist's Wedding – Everything You Need to Know
Related

'Golden Bachelor': Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist's Wedding – Everything You Need to Know

When it comes to all the new attention amidst a blossoming new relationship, the couple told TV Insider they “didn’t expect” all the negativity but are “confident in who they are” and support each other.

“As far as supporting each other, that’s been probably the easiest part,” Turner responded. “You know, we’re both pretty upbeat people. It takes a lot to get us down. Yeah. And if one or the other of us has a down moment, the other picks us up pretty quickly.”

The Golden Wedding, Thursday, January 4, 8 pm ET, ABC

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Bachelor in Paradise where to stream

The Bachelor - ABC

The Bachelor where to stream

The Bachelorette - ABC

The Bachelorette where to stream

The Golden Bachelor - ABC

The Golden Bachelor where to stream

Bachelor in Paradise

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

The Golden Bachelor

Ben Higgins

Gerry Turner

Jesse Palmer

Trista Sutter

Wells Adams

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace
1
5 Burning Questions About Natalia Grace Answered
Juno Temple and Jon Hamm in 'Fargo' Year 5
2
Is ‘Fargo’ Really Based on a True Story?
The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Promo
3
Élodie Yung Says She’s Just ‘The Cleaning Lady’ in New Season 3 Promo (VIDEO)
'Wheel of Fortune' Same Letter puzzle from January 3, 2024 episode
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React to Mispronounced Puzzle Blunder
Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac and Delainey Hayles as Claudia in 'Interview with the Vampire' - Season 2
5
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far