‘The Golden Bachelor’s Wedding, 60 years of ‘General Hospital,’ ‘Society of the Snow’ and ‘Brothers Sun’ on Netflix, ‘Sanctuary’ for Witches

Disney/John Fleenor

The Golden Bachelor

Special 8/7c

You are cordially invited to share the joy when Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner is joined in holy matrimony to the new love of his twilight years, Theresa Nist, with their respective families in attendance—and all of Bachelor Nation (and more than a few new recruits) tuning in. At 72 and 70 respectively, the couple opted to speed up the time from engagement (Nov. 30) to wedding for obvious reasons. Expect some of the runners-up to be there to cheer them on, including professional officiant Susan Noles, who will be presiding over the exchanging of vows during the two-hour TV event.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling

Special 10/9c

The celebratory mood continues on ABC with a prime-time salute to the network’s enduring daytime drama, at 60 the longest-running U.S. soap in production. With bloopers and behind-the-scenes insights, the special features cast members including Genie Francis, Finola Hughes, Kelly Monaco, Maurice Benard, Jane Elliot and Laura Wright, plus appearances by former GH stars including Rick Springfield, Emma Samms and Amber Tamblyn.

QUIM VIVES/NETFLIX

Society of the Snow

Movie Premiere

Spain’s selection for consideration in this year’s International Feature Film category at the Oscars is the latest to revisit the grisly yet emotional true-life story of the Uruguayan rugby team that crash-landed in the Andes in 1972, forced by tragic circumstance to feed on their friends’ corpses to survive in the snow-covered mountains. Director J.A. Bayona, working from Pablo Vierci’s non-fiction book, leans into the spiritual and physical challenges faced by these athletes during an unthinkable crisis.

Netflix

The Brothers Sun

Series Premiere

“Don’t tell Mom.” This impulse between two mismatched brothers fuels a comedic martial-arts thriller starring Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as matriarch Eileen Sun, who hoped she’d put her triad family’s intrigues behind her when she left Taipei for Los Angeles years ago with younger son Bruce. Mayhem makes an unwelcome reappearance in the Sun household when elder son and legendary assassin Charles (Justin Chien) shows up to protect his family after his father is shot by a rival triad. Charles is steely and a formidable fighter, everything his younger brother Bruce (Sam Song Li) is not. This good-natured slacker would rather just study improv, but now he’s going to have to get real to survive attacks from relentless ninjas, while Mom gets to work on body disposal. Bruce knows her secret weapon, warning the prodigal son, “She will absolutely break you with passive aggressiveness.”

AMC/Sundance Now

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale

Series Premiere

Sarah Fenn (Elaine Cassidy) is not only a good witch, she’s a registered witch in the idyllic British village of Sanctuary (twinned with Salem in the U.S.), where the locals lean on Sarah to use her skills to help those in need. In a seven-part series based on a novel by V.V. James and produced by Poldark’s Debbie Horsfield, Sarah’s charmed existence takes a dark turn when the son of her best friend Abigail (Amy de Bhrun) dies in a mysterious accident at a high-school party, with Sarah’s non-magical daughter Harper (Hazel Doupe) implicated. With Abigail leading the charge in a modern-day witch hunt, Sarah begins to doubt Sanctuary is the safe haven it used to be.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV: