Katt Williams Accuses Cedric the Entertainer of Stealing His Joke (VIDEO)

A years-long feud between Katt Williams and The Neighborhood‘s Cedric the Entertainer rages on as allegations of joke stealing continue.

During an appearance on the Club Shay podcast, Williams clapped back at Cedric’s January 2023 remarks about his alleged joke-stealing from the 1990s. At the time, Cedric stated, “That was ridiculous. I seen Katt 30 times and he didn’t say nothing, all that was some internet sh*t… I responded to him, he didn’t respond to me, so I left it at that.”

Well, it seems Williams has a response now, in his own sit-down on Club Shay Shay, where he addressed the situation and his continued frustrations. “He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know,” Williams vented.

“The issue was that I had already done this particular joke on BET‘s ComicView twice. It had done so well on BET’s ComicView that they made it part of the commercial,” Williams clarified.

“This is not just a random joke; this is my very best joke, and it’s my last joke, and it’s my closing joke,” Williams shared, setting the scene from 1998. “I’m doing this joke…Cedric comes to The Comedy Store; he watches me in the audience, he comes backstage, he tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The Kings Of Comedy and he’s doing it verbatim, he just changed my car into a spaceship.”

While Williams claims that Cedric and Steve Harvey previously apologized to him for any alleged joke stealing, with Williams giving them a “pass” for about 10 years, things recently changed when Cedric addressed the topic on Club Shay Shay. “Why would you downplay me like that? Why did I give you a pass If you were just gonna lie?” Williams asked about Cedric’s choice to claim he never stole a joke.

The comedian then went off on a tangent about The Neighborhood star in the snippet. Watch it for yourself above.