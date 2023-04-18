The Neighborhood is welcoming a special guest star for the show’s fifth season finale at CBS as star Cedric the Entertainer‘s longtime pal D.L. Hughley joins the mix for the May 22 episode.

As fans of both actors may recall, they were members of the iconic Original Kings of Comedy group that also featured Steve Harvey and the late great Bernie Mac. Along with announcing Hughley’s casting, we’ve got your exclusive first look at his appearance in the finale with sneak peek photos, above, and below.

In the finale episode titled, “Welcome to Opening Night,” Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) pushes Marty (Marcel Spears) to move up the opening of their new business to get a valuable celebrity endorsement from D.L. Hughley who is playing a version of himself. While Dave (Max Greenfield) continues to struggle with the return of his father, Lamar (played by guest star Kevin Pollak). And Tina (Tichina Arnold) and Gemma (Beth Behrs) prepare for the opening of their new school play.

As teased in the photos above, Calvin and Hughley sit side-by-side while stepping up to the mics, and Marty and Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) help highlight Hughley alongside their dad Calvin while at the business they’re trying to promote.

While viewers will have to wait and tune in to see what’s going to happen, they can rest assured that The Neighborhood will be back following this Season 5 finale as it was announced in January that the comedy would return for a sixth season in the 2023-2024 TV season. Don’t miss the fun, continue to enjoy The Neighborhood as its fifth season plays out and catch the Season 5 finale with D.L. Hughley when he makes his guest-starring appearance on May 22.

The Neighborhood, Season 5 Finale, Monday, May 22, 8/7c, CBS