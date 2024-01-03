‘Love Is Blind’ & Netflix Hit With Lawsuit Over Alleged ‘Illegal’ Contracts for Cast Members

One Love Is Blind Season 5 couple’s engagement journey was completely cut from the season. Renee Poche (pictured above) and Carter Wall got engaged in the pods and made it all the way to the altar, as Poche has revealed in public comments since the fifth installment came out, but this storyline was not part of the episodes. Poche is now suing Love Is Blind‘s production company Delirium TV and Netflix for alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit comes after Delirium and Netflix quietly took legal action against Poche for allegedly breaking her non-disclosure agreement, which may explain her absence from the season.

Poche detailed her tumultuous relationship with Wall in an October 2023 episode of the Out of the Pods podcast, hosted by Love Is Blind Season 2 stars Deepti Vampati and Natalie Lee. In the episode, Poche said that production knew she felt unsafe around Wall, whom she says was verbally abusive both on camera and off. Wall was cast in the series despite being allegedly broke, unemployed, and violent, in addition to allegedly being addicted to amphetamines and alcohol, as Poche shared with Variety in a new interview revealing her lawsuit. Poche alleged on the podcast that production urged her to be patient with Wall and continue filming, saying that production made her spend long stretches of time with Wall despite her informing them that she felt unsafe when doing so.

“My experience on Love is Blind was traumatic,” Poche told Variety. “I felt like a prisoner and had no support when I let Delirium know that I didn’t feel safe. I tried to deal with these emotions over time and eventually felt like I needed to share what had happened. I felt it was only right to let others know the truth of what all of the castmates had to endure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renee Poche (@missreneepoche)

Poche said on the podcast that months after filming wrapped, Love Is Blind contacted her ahead of Season 5’s release to let her know that her and Wall’s storyline was significantly cut from the episodes so she wouldn’t have to relive their painful relationship. This was reportedly around the same time as Season 5 cast member Tran Dang sued Kinetic Content (the show’s other production company) for claims of sexual assault, false imprisonment, and negligence during filming.

Delirium initiated arbitration against Poche for publicly discussing her experiences, alleging that she violated her contract with the series. According to Variety, the company is seeking $4 million from Poche, who reportedly only made $8,000 for appearing on the show. “I believe Delirium is trying to silence the abuse that occurs behind the cameras and ruin me for telling the truth,” Poche said.

Now, Poche is working with the same lawyers who are helping Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel fight the “exploitative” reality TV industry. Her suit is the first Love Is Blind legal action to include Netflix in the filings, which could mark a massive shift for the industry should lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos win Poche’s case. The case seeks to nullify Poche’s contract over claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of California labor and civic codes.

Freedman told Variety, “These so-called reality TV contracts are, in reality, illegal. They are designed for an illegal purpose and are void as a matter of law. We have hundreds of clients who are ready to assert their claims.”

“Renee’s contract protects Delirium and Netflix from liability for future intentional misconduct and includes ruinous penalties in the millions of dollars for participants who dare to speak out about the unsafe working conditions on set. It is, in sum, a license to wreak emotional and financial havoc all while profiting for an eternity,” Freedman added. “For years, the studios, production companies, and networks have wielded these contracts as both a sword and a shield, in a conspiracy to ensure silence from those who know the truth. This is exactly what Bethenny Frankel was referring to when she selflessly shined the light on these illegal practices.”