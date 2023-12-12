Reality dating show fans will get at least two more seasons of Love Is Blind. Netflix has renewed the Emmy-nominated series for Seasons 6 and 7, it announced on Tuesday, December 12, and it’s making the Love Is Blind Season 6 premiere date a romantic occasion.

Love Is Blind Season 6 will come out on Valentine’s Day — Wednesday, February 14, 2024. This season was filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature a new group of singles embarking on a journey of romance and self-discovery. In the teaser above, a woman in a pink dress and heels walks down the pod hall, making her way into one of the famous rooms. Inside, she finds hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey sprucing up the place, showing the returning hosts in the pods for the first time.

“Whoa, what are you doing? We’re not ready for you yet!” Nick says while holding a drill and wearing a tool belt. “We haven’t even finished installing the pod walls.”

Vanessa is holding a fan of swatches as she kindly shoos the single out. “I know you’re excited to find love in the pods, but we need a little more time, OK? They have to be ready!” As the teaser says, “love’s worth the wait,” but it won’t be too long of a wait before the new season arrives. In addition to the video teaser, Netflix shared a first glimpse at the women of Love Is Blind Season 6. See them lined up to enter the pods in the photo below.

In Love Is Blind, singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.

Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by the Lacheys, this addictive series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter — or if love really is blind.

New episodes of Love Is Blind are always released in batches. A full release schedule for Season 6 has not yet been announced, but that update will arrive in the coming weeks, likely when the first trailer for the season drops. Casting will also be announced at a later time.

Love Is Blind, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, February 14, 2024