‘Married at First Sight’: Are Lauren & Orion Heading for Divorce?

Married at First Sight‘s seventeenth season has been filled with some ups and downs, but one big moment in Episode 7 has Lauren reveals she’s considering divorce.

In a clip shared by ET, the bride breaks down in a moment of venting with fellow participant Clare. Tensions between Lauren and her new husband Orion are coming to a head as she reveals to Clare that she’s been “trying to hold it together in front of y’all. I’m trying so hard becuse I did feel myself falling for him, and now I’m like, ‘Well, what the f**k?'”

As the scene continued to unfold, Lauren claimed that Orion accused her of not having his back, saying, “It’s just, there are things that happened to me that I’m like, ‘I can give you grace, I know that wasn’t your best self. I know that we are working through this.’ But for this, he’s like, ‘No, you attacked my community, my culture.'”

Perhaps she’s referencing their discussion about derogatory language in which they discussed terms used against Black Americans and Indigenous people. Lauren claims she’s apologized several times for any insensitivity she’s shown Orion, but she wonders aloud to Clare, “How many more times can I tell you that I’m researching and doing what I need to do to navigate this intercultural relationship that I’ve never done before because I care so much about you? And you’re down here saying that I don’t have your back and I’ve failed the marriage?”

Clare does her best to console Lauren who further reveals she asked Orion for a divorce. ” I just had this huge blowup with him in which I was yelling, and I asked for a divorce because he told me that he feels like I failed him and I failed the marriage,” she shares. “And I took my ring off today. I’m so mad. I’m just so mad.”

Is this the end of wedded bliss as the couple knew it? It seems so, but only time will tell. Don’t miss the latest episode of Married at First Sight when it airs on Lifetime.

