NFL Week 18 TV Schedule & Playoff Picture

The NFL finalized its Week 18 schedule, and there’s a lot of playoff questions that will be answered up to #Game272 on Sunday night.

Action kicks off Saturday, January 6, with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Baltimore Ravens, who’ve locked up the AFC’s top seed and will likely rest many of its top players, and the Houston Texans at the Indianapolis Colts.

The regular season wraps up with Sunday Night Football featuring the Buffalo Bills at the Miami Dolphins and the winner claiming the AFC East title.

NFL WEEK 18 TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern/Central.

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 4:30/3:30c, ESPN/ABC

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15/7:15c, ESPN/ABC

Sunday, January 7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1/noon c, Fox

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1/noon c, CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1/noon c, Fox

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1/noon c, Fox

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1/noon c, CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1/noon c, CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25/3:25c, Fox

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 4:25/3:25c, CBS

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25/3:25c, Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25/3:25c, CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 4:25/3:25c, CBS

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25/3:25c, Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 4:25/3:25c, Fox

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 8:20/7:20c, NBC

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE ENTERING WEEK 18

AFC

In Playoffs

Baltimore Ravens (13-3) Clinched AFC North division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage

Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) Clinched AFC West division title

Cleveland Browns (11-5) Clinched playoff berth

Miami Dolphins (11-5) Clinched playoff berth

Still in the Hunt/Playoff Probability

Buffalo Bills (10-6) – 94%

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) – 77%

Indianapolis Colts (9-7) – 54%

Mathematically Alive/Playoff Probability

Houston Texans (9-7) – 46%

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) – 29%

NFC

In Playoffs

San Francisco 49ers (12-4) Clinched NFC West division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage

Detroit Lions (11-5) Clinched NFC North division title

Dallas Cowboys (11-5) Clinched playoff berth

Los Angeles Rams (9-7) Clinched playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) Clinched playoff berth

Still in the Hunt/Playoff Probability

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) – 69%

Green Bay Packers (8-8) – 60%

Mathematically Alive/Playoff Probability

New Orleans Saints (8-8) – 31%

Seattle Seahawks (8-8) – 26%

Atlanta Falcons (7-9) – 10%

Minnesota Vikings (7-9) – 3%