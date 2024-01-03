NFL Week 18 TV Schedule & Playoff Picture
The NFL finalized its Week 18 schedule, and there’s a lot of playoff questions that will be answered up to #Game272 on Sunday night.
Action kicks off Saturday, January 6, with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Baltimore Ravens, who’ve locked up the AFC’s top seed and will likely rest many of its top players, and the Houston Texans at the Indianapolis Colts.
The regular season wraps up with Sunday Night Football featuring the Buffalo Bills at the Miami Dolphins and the winner claiming the AFC East title.
NFL WEEK 18 TV SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern/Central.
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 4:30/3:30c, ESPN/ABC
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15/7:15c, ESPN/ABC
Sunday, January 7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1/noon c, Fox
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1/noon c, CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1/noon c, Fox
New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1/noon c, Fox
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1/noon c, CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1/noon c, CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25/3:25c, Fox
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 4:25/3:25c, CBS
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25/3:25c, Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25/3:25c, CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 4:25/3:25c, CBS
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25/3:25c, Fox
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 4:25/3:25c, Fox
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 8:20/7:20c, NBC
NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE ENTERING WEEK 18
AFC
In Playoffs
Baltimore Ravens (13-3) Clinched AFC North division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage
Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) Clinched AFC West division title
Cleveland Browns (11-5) Clinched playoff berth
Miami Dolphins (11-5) Clinched playoff berth
Still in the Hunt/Playoff Probability
Buffalo Bills (10-6) – 94%
Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) – 77%
Indianapolis Colts (9-7) – 54%
Mathematically Alive/Playoff Probability
Houston Texans (9-7) – 46%
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) – 29%
NFC
In Playoffs
San Francisco 49ers (12-4) Clinched NFC West division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage
Detroit Lions (11-5) Clinched NFC North division title
Dallas Cowboys (11-5) Clinched playoff berth
Los Angeles Rams (9-7) Clinched playoff berth
Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) Clinched playoff berth
Still in the Hunt/Playoff Probability
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) – 69%
Green Bay Packers (8-8) – 60%
Mathematically Alive/Playoff Probability
New Orleans Saints (8-8) – 31%
Seattle Seahawks (8-8) – 26%
Atlanta Falcons (7-9) – 10%
Minnesota Vikings (7-9) – 3%