‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Premiere Reaches 13.3 Million Viewers

Martin Holmes
Comments
Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'
Disney

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is off to a fantastic start, as the first episode is already among the top five most-watched season premieres on Disney+ and Hulu in 2023.

As reported by Variety, the season premiere of the fantasy drama reached 13.3 million viewers in its first six days across both streaming services. This puts it among Disney+’s premieres of The Mandalorian Season 3 and Loki Season 2, plus the series debuts of Ahsoka and Secret Invasion.

On Hulu, it sits alongside the premieres of The Bear Season 2, Only Murders In the Building Season 3, American Horror Stories Season 3, and the Futurama reboot.

In comparison, Star Wars spinoff Ahsoka‘s premiere reached 14 million viewers after five days of viewing, and 10.9 million viewers watched Loki‘s second season premiere in just three days. However, those shows had the benefit of following two huge movie franchises with expansive universes, Star Wars and Marvel, respectively.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on Riordan’s book series of the same name and follows 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson, who is accused by the Greek god Zeus of stealing his thunderbolt and races to find it and restore order to Olympus.

The show stars Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as Percy Jackson, Leah Jeffries (Empire) as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri (Cheaper By the Dozen) as Grover Underwood. Recurring stars include Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, and AEW star Adam Copeland.

Two episodes of the show were released on December 19, but only the first was counted in the premiere viewing figures. Along with its top-five accolade, Percy Jackson‘s premiere also achieved the most-watched premiere of all time for Disney Branded Television when compared to six days of viewership for the studio’s other titles, including Goosebumps (which also premiered this year), SuperKitties, and Bluey.

Only the first episode of Percy Jackson is available on Hulu; the second and third episodes and the rest of the season will stream exclusively on Disney+.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Disney+

