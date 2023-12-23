John Stamos Posts ‘One of the Last Pictures’ of ‘Full House’ Cast With Bob Saget

Nearly two years after Bob Saget’s untimely death, John Stamos is sharing one of the final photos of the two of them and their other Full House costars together.

“One of the last pictures of all of us in San Fran in front of the iconic Painted Lady,” Stamos wrote on Instagram on Friday, captioning an Instagram photo of himself, Saget, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier, and Candace Cameron Bure.

In the pic, the costars are gathered on the front steps of 1709 Broderick Street in San Francisco, which served as the exterior for the Tanner house seen in the ABC sitcom and the Netflix reboot Fuller House.

In Full House, Saget played widower Danny Tanner, who enlisted brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (Stamos) and best friend Joey Gladstone (Coulier) to help him raise his daughters, D.J. (Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). Barber, meanwhile, played next-door neighbor Kimmy Gibbler.

The series, created by Jeff Franklin, aired eight seasons between 1987 and 1995. And everyone but the Olsen twins returned for Fuller House, for which Netflix produced five seasons between 2016 and 2020.

Saget passed away at age 65 in January 2022 while staying at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida, and the comedian’s family later said he died of head trauma.

In his recent memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, Stamos said he’s “still not ready to accept” Saget’s death.

“I try to imagine him still on the road, doing what he loves,” Stamos wrote in the book, per Deadline. “He’s standing onstage, killing. Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard they weep. And just when they catch their breath, he grabs his guitar and slays with one of his musical closers. There’s an encore, and another, and another. Everyone wants an encore with Bob.”