Bob Saget’s Legacy, From ‘Full House’ to His Work Fighting Scleroderma

As we pay tribute to Bob Saget, one of TV’s best-loved dads, following his passing on January 9 at 65, we look back at some of his best roles, on (Danny Tanner on Full House) and off the screen (his charity work).

Full House (1987–95)

All eight seasons of the classic family sitcom are available to stream on HBO Max. Episodes are also available for purchase on Prime Video.

Fuller House (2016–20)

The Netflix original sequel series focused on two of the grown-up Tanner sisters, D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin). Saget had a recurring role as their dad—now a grandfather!

Entourage (2005–10)

Saget played a hilariously exaggerated version of himself in the HBO dramedy, which now streams on HBO Max. In Seasons 2, 6 and 7, Saget was a neighbor of movie star Vince (Adrian Grenier).

Dirty Daddy

Saget’s 2014 memoir is a candid and hilarious reflection on his life, from painful lows to awesome highs.

Saget hosted the charity’s annual Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine benefit over 30 times, raising funds to defeat the deadly disease that kills as many as 10,000 Americans every year. In the days after his January 9 passing, nearly $100,000 in donations came in to fight scleroderma. Even in death, Saget is making the world a better place.