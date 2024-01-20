2024 Summer Olympics: 3 Must-See Moments From the Games

Some 10,500 athletes from more than 200 countries converge on the City of Light this summer for the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, and anticipation of greatness is, naturally, high.

With only a six-hour time difference between New York City and Paris, expect live events during the afternoon and, says Molly Solomon, head of NBC Olympics Production, “a dynamic three-hour prime-time show.” Here are some golden moments we’re looking forward to.

1. U.S. Stars Seeking Another Shot at Glory

Simone Biles, history’s greatest gymnast, will try to erase her uneven 2021 performance. “She’s back, I think, to write her own personal coda to this amazing career,” Solomon says. Equally hungry are premier sprinters Sha’Carri Richardson, who missed the Tokyo Games after a positive test for cannabis, and Noah Lyles, hoping to sweep the 100m and 200m after under-performing three years ago.

2. A New Youth Movement

Stars on the rise include 18-year-old Katie Grimes, back to swim against legendary champ Katie Ledecky and the best of the world in freestyle events. And watch for 23-year-old natural scorer Sophia Smith to lead the U.S. women’s soccer team in its comeback attempt for gold.

3. Your Moment of Seine

In the opening ceremony for the 19-day event, 100 boats will transport athletes along the famed river in Northern France. Oh là là, what a sight!

Summer Olympics, Premieres Friday, July 26, NBC