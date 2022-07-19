2028 Los Angeles Olympics: Games Set July Dates

The dates have been set f0r the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. The games will take place from July 14 to July 30, 2028.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the announcement was made during a press conference attended by L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti. “Los Angeles is a special place for sport,” said Nicole Hoevertsz, an executive from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). “The confirmation of the Games dates now gives L.A. a firm deadline when it will need to be ready to welcome the world.”

The opening ceremony will take place on July 14 from both the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the newly opened SoFi Stadium. After that, the games will be held in several venues across Southern California until the end of the month, with the official Paralympics Games beginning on August 15.

NBC will broadcast the entire 2028 Olympics and Paralympics, having secured the rights to both the 2028 and 2032 games in 2014. The network recently aired the Beijing Winter Olympics across the NBC broadcast flagship, USA Network, the Olympic Channel, and Peacock. The Olympic Channel will cease to exist from September 30.

It marks the first Olympics to be held in the U.S. since 2002 and the first Summer games since 1996, which were hosted in Atlanta. The city of Los Angeles previously held the Summer games in 1932 and again in 1984; it becomes the third city to host the games three times, after Paris and London.

Los Angeles secured the rights to host the event in 2017 after a tense bidding war with Paris to host the 2024 Olympics. It was eventually decided that Paris would host the 2024 games while Los Angeles would hold the 2028 games.

Summer Olympics 2028 Opening Ceremony, July 14, 2028, NBC