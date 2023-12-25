Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 25-31.

The tradition of a Doctor Who Christmas special (December 25 on Disney+) of course tops our list, with the first full adventure with Ncuti Gatwa as the Time Lord as he meets his new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) — and there are singing goblins! Over on Hulu, Letterkenny returns for its 12th and final season (December 26), with the small town’s residents contending with a comedy night, a country music hit, and a new nightclub.

Also new in scripted television is more Percy Jackson and the Olympians (December 26 on Disney+ and Hulu, was #1 last week on our list), with demigod Percy (Walker Scobell) and his companions Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) on their quest. And Slow Horses wraps up its third season (December 27 on Apple TV+), with the agents of Slough House fighting for their lives and Lamb (Gary Oldman) sharing devastating truths with Catherine (Saskia Reeves).

And then for those looking to ring in the New Year with one of the celebrations on TV on December 31, there are a few offerings. Of course there’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest (8/7c on ABC) with performers including Aqua, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Jelly Roll, Ludacris, Megan Thee Stallion, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. And over on CBS is New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (starting at 7:30/6:30c), with performances by Trace Adkins, Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lainey Wilson, and more.

Also returning to the list this week is What If…? (was #13).

Also returning to the list this week is What If…? (was #13).