‘Percy Jackson’ Premiere: How That Pivotal Minotaur Scene Was Filmed

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2.]

Surprise! Percy Jackson and the Olympians dropped its two-episode series premiere early.

The first two episodes released on Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, December 19 at 9/8c. It was originally set to premiere on Wednesday, December 20 on Disney+ and Hulu, with one episode coming out weekly exclusively on Disney+ after that. But Disney has officially changed the Percy Jackson release schedule, giving it a primetime slot. From here on out, new episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 will come out on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Disney+ and Hulu. Here, we dive into one of the premiere’s most important moments: the Minotaur scene. But first, a recap.

The Percy Jackson series premiere gets its title, “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher,” directly from Chapter 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. In fact, all eight episode titles are also chapter titles from Rick Riordan‘s first novel in the series. Episode 2 is titled “I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom,” the title of The Lightning Thief Chapter 6.

Much of the contents of Chapters 1-6 are covered in Episodes 1 and 2, though some of the plot has been rearranged for this medium. Naturally, a TV series can’t fit every single book detail into eight episodes clocking in at under one hour each. The series’ creators (which includes Riordan as a co-creator, executive producer, and writer — something the movies did not provide) have still captured the essence of this beloved spin on Greek mythology, delivering a prime example of how books should be adapted for the screen.

Episode 1 begins with Percy Jackson (the ridiculously charming and scrappy Walker Scobell) warning viewers against being a “half-blood,” aka a demigod, just like the intro of The Lightning Thief. Scobell narrates the opening scenes, which show the young Percy (Azriel Dalman) struggling to pay attention in school. He has ADHD and dyslexia, but will soon learn that the symptoms of those learning differences are actually signs he’s a demigod, the child of a human and a Greek god or goddess.

The intro also introduces us to his best friend, Grover Underwood (the instantly lovable Aryan Simhadri), whose playing cards featuring monsters from Greek mythology weren’t just for fun. They were training. Grover, as book fans know and new viewers learned in the premiere, is a satyr (half man, half goat) and Percy’s assigned protector. He was sent to protect Percy from the monsters on his playing cards, who would one day come looking for the half-blood as they do all children of this ilk.

Percy’s mother, Sally Jackson (played with a fiery warmth by Virginia Kull), knew the day she would have to tell Percy the truth about his parentage was coming. When Percy was attacked by the Fury Alecto (a deliciously sinister Megan Mullally) at school, Sally’s timeline had to be moved up. She told him the truth about who he was, but without revealing the identity of his father, in a touching scene at their rental cabin in Montauk, New York.

Things took a dark turn when Grover arrived, prompting the trio to flee for Camp Half-Blood sooner than expected. As they sped through pouring rain, Sally and Grover filled Percy in on everything he’s been missing. When the Minotaur (half bull, half man) suddenly appeared after a bolt of lightning struck on the road behind them, he grasped the mortal danger they faced. The charging Minotaur made them to crash their car. Once they crawled out of the wreckage, Sally said her heartbreaking goodbye to her son after instructing Grover to get him to camp safely. “You are not broken, you are singular,” she told her only child through tears.

Sally distracted the Minotaur to give the boys some time, but right as she was plucked up by the Minotaur’s massive hands, she faded to gold dust and disappeared. Percy fought the Minotaur to avenge his mother, the first of many epic battles for this 12-year-old demigod.

Percy starts the fight by wielding his golden sword given to him earlier in the episode by his teacher, Mr. Bruner, aka the centaur Chiron (the regal Glynn Turman). Executive producers Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz tell TV Insider that the sword’s design was a long topic of conversation with Riordan. It’s an iconic weapon in the book series called Riptide that starts as a pen then transforms into a golden blade, and Riordan wanted it to look just right.