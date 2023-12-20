‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Final Season to Headline PaleyFest LA 2024

The Paley Center for Media has unveiled its first program selection for the 41st annual PaleyFest LA, and it’s pretty pretty good as Curb Your Enthusiasm takes center stage for its landmark 12th and final season.

Set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in 2024 from Friday, April 12 to April 21, the festival will recognize an array of exceptional television series yet to be announced alongside Curb with behind-the-scenes conversations featuring the cast and creative teams of these titles. When it comes to Curb‘s presentation, the cast will come together on the PaleyFest stage to take a look back on 12 seasons and share their favorite memories from the HBO comedy.

Sponsored by Citi, the PaleyFest LA lineup will be announced on Monday, January 29, 2024, with a presale of tickets slated to begin on Tuesday, January 30. Fans looking to attend can learn more on Paley’s official website.

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of PaleyFest LA and are so excited to welcome Larry David and the hilarious cast from Curb Your Enthusiasm,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “We look forward to another exceptional festival and extend our tremendous thanks to Citi and the William S. Paley Foundation for their generous and continued support of PaleyFest LA.”

Curb‘s final season was officially announced on December 14, with the Season 12 premiere date set for Sunday, February 4 on HBO. The series will conclude its run when the finale episode airs Sunday, April 7. While the official lineup of stars slated to appear has yet to be announced, at least series creator and lead Larry David will be on site to represent the show. Meanwhile, other potential series stars in attendance include Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn, and Tracey Ullman.

Stay tuned for more on PaleyFest LA in the new year, and let us know if you’re planning to attend Curb‘s presentation in the comments section.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 Premiere, Sunday, February 4, 2024, HBO and Max