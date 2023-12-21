Celebrating Dick Van Dyke at 98, Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon,’ A New ‘Dr. Death,’ ‘Julia’ Finale

Monty Brinton/CBS

Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic

Special 9/8c

It’s important to celebrate our living legends while they’re still around to enjoy it. And few deserve the accolades more than Dick Van Dyke, who turned 98 earlier this month, a song-and-dance man whose self-titled 1960s sitcom remains one of the best of all time. (He had a second significant CBS success solving crimes in Diagnosis: Murder from 1993 to 2001.) Van Dyke is on hand at L.A.’s Television City for a two-hour music-comedy salute including numbers from his stage and movie hits Bye Bye Birdie, Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, with Zachary Levi, Jason Alexander, Skylar Astin, Rita Ora and Amanda Kloots performing. His Poppins co-star Julie Andrews is among the celebs providing testimonials, and the show even recreates the iconic living-room set from The Dick Van Dyke Show, with “Weird Al” Yankovic resurrecting the original lyrics to the theme song (written by costar Morey Amsterdam). Oh Rob… we can’t wait for this one.

Rebel Moon

Series Premiere

Dropping a day ahead of the original schedule—a favored gimmick by streamers these days—Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic is being presented in two parts (the second half, subtitled The Scargiver, arrives April 19). Rebel Moon introduces a new female warrior in Kora (Sofia Boutella), whose peaceful existence among farmers on a remote moon is short-lived when evil Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein) and other emissaries of the Motherworld’s Imperium government come after them. Kora’s army includes a farmer (Michiel Huisman), a pilot (Charlie Hunnam), a legendary general (Djimon Hounsou) and a swordswoman (Bae Doona). Anthony Hopkins provides the voice of Jimmy, an old-school AI protector. As is the streaming tradition, to be continued …

David Giesbrecht/Peacock

Dr. Death

Not exactly a happy holiday attraction, the second installment of the disturbing true-crime docudrama anthology (available as an eight-episode binge) exposes another bad physician: so-called “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini (Edgar Ramírez), a charismatic Swiss-born surgeon whose supposed breakthroughs in Europe with artificial transplants of replacement windpipes turned out to indeed be too good to be true. His fame brought him to the U.S., where an NBC News producer (This Is Us star Mandy Moore) falls under his spell, until grisly reality sets in. Accompanied by a 90-minute documentary Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, for those who might have missed Netflix’s earlier documentary on the deadly doc, Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife.

Sebastein Gonon/Max

Julia

Season Finale

The uneven second season of the dramedy about legendary TV chef Julia Child (the marvelous Sarah Lancashire) ends on a celebratory note, when her WGBH The French Chef series is nominated for an Emmy. (As you’d expect, she and most in her circle have no idea what that even is.) The joy is clouded by new and aggressive inquiries into the public TV station’s “subversive” leanings by Julia’s FBI contact (CSI’s Paul Guilfoyle). But having been a wartime agent for the OSS (precursor to the CIA), Julia and her husband Paul (David Hyde Pierce) have a plan to foil these goons, even while she’s preparing lobster on camera. Bon appétit!

THE YULE LOG:

INSIDE THURSDAY TV: