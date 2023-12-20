‘The Regime’: Kate Winslet Plays a Power-Hungry Chancellor in Official Trailer (VIDEO)

HBO is giving viewers a fresh look at The Regime, the latest limited series project starring Kate Winslet who previously appeared in the premium cabler’s Mare of Easttown and Mildred Pierce.

Officially set to premiere Sunday, March 3 on HBO and Max, the six-episode series written by Will Tracy and directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs unveiled an official trailer teasing Winslet’s rule as Chancellor. Per the show’s logline, The Regime tells the story of one year within the walls of a palace housing a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.

In the trailer, above, Winslet’s authority figure greets her people with a bold statement, saying, “Since I became your Chancellor, we have grown considerably as a country. It is time, to show America and the world precisely what we are worth.” What that means will remain to be seen, but when she’s introduced to a Corporal played by Matthias Schoenaerts, it’s clear she’s keen on grooming him to be her perfect puppet.

“You’re here because you’re nobody,” Winslet tells the Corporal. “You are not anybody, and that means I can trust you.”

So, who can’t she trust? It seems that her husband, played by Guillaume Gallienne, is on the list as he’s blocked from entering the same room as her without being granted permission. As the Corporal continues to operate under Winslet’s direction, he gets rather defensive, telling Martha Plimpton‘s character, “You will never be in control of this place ever again.”

In addition to Winslet, Schoenaerts, Gallienne, and Plimpton, the series features Andrea Riseborough and Hugh Grant, who also appear in the intriguing trailer, above. The Regime is executive produced by showrunner Will Tracy, directors Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs as well as Frank Rich, Tracey Seaward, and Kate Winslet. Additional writers besides Tracy include Seth Reiss, Sarah DeLappe, Gary Shteyngart, and Jen Spyra.

The Regime, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 3, 2024, 9 pm ET/PT, HBO and Max