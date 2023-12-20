‘The Regime’: Kate Winslet Plays a Power-Hungry Chancellor in Official Trailer (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

The Regime

 More

HBO is giving viewers a fresh look at The Regime, the latest limited series project starring Kate Winslet who previously appeared in the premium cabler’s Mare of Easttown and Mildred Pierce.

Officially set to premiere Sunday, March 3 on HBO and Max, the six-episode series written by Will Tracy and directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs unveiled an official trailer teasing Winslet’s rule as Chancellor. Per the show’s logline, The Regime tells the story of one year within the walls of a palace housing a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.

Hugh Grant in 'The Regime'

(Credit: Miya Mizuno/HBO)

In the trailer, above, Winslet’s authority figure greets her people with a bold statement, saying, “Since I became your Chancellor, we have grown considerably as a country. It is time, to show America and the world precisely what we are worth.” What that means will remain to be seen, but when she’s introduced to a Corporal played by Matthias Schoenaerts, it’s clear she’s keen on grooming him to be her perfect puppet.

“You’re here because you’re nobody,” Winslet tells the Corporal. “You are not anybody, and that means I can trust you.”

So, who can’t she trust? It seems that her husband, played by Guillaume Gallienne, is on the list as he’s blocked from entering the same room as her without being granted permission. As the Corporal continues to operate under Winslet’s direction, he gets rather defensive, telling Martha Plimpton‘s character, “You will never be in control of this place ever again.”

'The Regime': Kate Winslet Gets Political in Trailer for HBO Limited Series
Related

'The Regime': Kate Winslet Gets Political in Trailer for HBO Limited Series

In addition to Winslet, Schoenaerts, Gallienne, and Plimpton, the series features Andrea Riseborough and Hugh Grant, who also appear in the intriguing trailer, above. The Regime is executive produced by showrunner Will Tracy, directors Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs as well as Frank Rich, Tracey Seaward, and Kate Winslet. Additional writers besides Tracy include Seth Reiss, Sarah DeLappe, Gary Shteyngart, and Jen Spyra.

The Regime, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 3, 2024, 9 pm ET/PT, HBO and Max

The Regime

Andrea Riseborough

Guillaume Gallienne

Hugh Grant

Kate Winslet

Martha Plimpton

Matthias Schoenaerts

Stephen Frears

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
“Everything Starts Somewhere” – Flashbacks reveal the murder case that first introduced young Gibbs (Sean Harmon) to NCIS and his introduction to young, new-to-America Ducky (Adam Campbell), on the 400th episode of NCIS, Tuesday, Nov. 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: David McCallum as Medical Examiner Dr. Donald
1
‘NCIS’ Sets David McCallum Tribute — What to Expect
Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki — 'FBI'
2
‘FBI’ First Look: Agents Get Serious for Season 6 Premiere Case
The Voice Season 24 finalists
3
‘The Voice’ Season 24 Winner Revealed – Fans React
Carrie Preston — 'Elsbeth'
4
‘Elsbeth’ First Look: Carrie Preston Returns as Unconventional Attorney in New Series
Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!'
5
Watch ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 40’s New Opening Sequence