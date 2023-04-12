HBO has unveiled the first official teaser trailer for its next Kate Winslet-led limited series, The Regime, which was previously announced as The Palace.

The actress, who won Emmy gold for her leading role in the premium cabler’s Mare of Easttown, is dressing things up as the apparent leader of a modern European regime. Tension abounds as Winslet’s character meets with an American representative played by Martha Plimpton. Other moments in the teaser for the authoritarian satire offer a wider look at the chaos going on as The Regime follows a year within the walls of a palace of a crumbling regime.

Written for the screen by showrunner Will Tracy, the series is directed by Stephe Frears and Jessica Hobbs. Joining Winslet and Plimpton onscreen for the drama expected to debut in 2024 are previously announced stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, and Hugh Grant, as well as newly announced cast members including Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics, and Pippa Haywood.

The series’ first look was shared during the unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lost in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 12. The Regime is executive produced for TV by Will Tracy, Kate Winslet, Stephen Frears, Frank Rich, and Tracey Seaward. Meanwhile, Jessica Hobbs co-executive produces. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe also serve as writers with Tracy.

This marks her third series with HBO following 2011’s Mildred Pierce and 2021’s Mare of Easttown. Winslet was also set to lead HBO’s previously announced limited series Trust, but no additional details have been released since the June 2022 announcement.

Stay tuned for more on the series as its premiere approaches next year.

The Regime, Series Premiere 2024, HBO