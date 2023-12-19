This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Tuesday, December 19 episode of Jeopardy!]

As we continue the Second Chance stretch of the Champions Wildgame Tournament on Jeopardy!, Mike Elliott, a meat cutter originally from Derry, New Hampshire; Eva Thomas, an attorney from Brooklyn, New York; and Jason Carpenter, a stand-up comic from Santa Rosa Valley, California duke it out to potentially advance to the semifinals.

However, the show’s new opening intro sequence caught the attention of most, which you can check out in the video above (from Inevitable-Ad-910 on Reddit).

“Little bit of nerding out here, but I love the new intro sequence and seeing Johnny,” one Jeopardy Subreddit user said. Another responded, “As a huge fan of behind-the-scenes photos, I love the new intro sequence! I forgot that was starting today so it was a fun surprise.”

After returning from the first break of the show, Eva took the lead with $2,600 despite dropping $2,000 on the first Daily Double. In second was Jason with $2,400, and Mike was behind with a negative $400. Eva maintained her lead going into Double Jeopardy with $4,200, but as the game progressed, things quickly turned around.

Mike grabbed both the second and third Daily Doubles in this round, missing the first in a true Daily Double wager of $10,600 and correctly answering the second with a wager of $799 out of his $800 total. Unfortunately for him, this still was not enough to get him in the lead, with Jason at $12,000 and Eva at $5,800.

The Final Jeopardy saw only Jason and Eva respond, and both were correct, with each only betting $0, advancing Jason to the semifinals, as pointed out by Ken Jennings.

What did you think of the new intro? Let us know in the comments below.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, check local listings