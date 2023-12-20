‘General Hospital’ Co-Head Writers Tease Major Secret Reveal Amidst Warm Holiday Moments

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Christmas time is a tricky one on soaps. It’s not uncommon for characters to hold truces with their rivals and estranged family members to celebrate the holidays but the drama somehow never seems to stop either! On General Hospital, there’s a whole lot going on with Nina (Cynthia Watros), who fears that her turning Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright) into the SEC for, you know, breaking the law, will come out, jeopardizing her marriage to Sonny (Maurice Benard).

There’s also the ongoing dynamic with supercouple Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali), who are at odds over the role Spencer plays in his helpless infant half-brother’s life, and much more happening this holiday season.

TV Insider chatted exclusively with GH co-head writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor to get the scoop. Read on to find out what’s going to happen next in Port Charles!

It’s the holidays, so yes, there’s still lots of drama on daytime, but characters must want to take some time out to enjoy the festivities and family, no?

Chris Van Etten: You’re going to see the entire cast over the course of these [few] weeks. You’re going to see all the friends, all the family, all those warm holiday moments, but the stories will not slow down.

Dan O’Conner: We have a lot of warm, character moments as characters come to celebrate the holidays. But we also have a lot of story developments popping that lead up to the holidays and after as well. What’s been percolating for a while is Nina’s role in sending Drew to prison. It’s been kept secret by Michael [Chad Duell] and the Quartermaines, but when this secret falls into the lap of another party, all bets are off. This secret could destroy Sonny and Nina and reignite her war with Carly and Drew. That’s poised to explode.

Trina and Spencer have been at odds over Ace’s care.

O’Connor: [Now] Spencer and Trina are close than ever. The holidays really solidify their position as a couple, and it involves their families as well. As they’re making plans for their future, a threat from their past may resurface.

Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tahj Bellow) suffered a setback when their surrogate lost their child but now, Kristina (Kate Mansi), is going to help them become parents.

O’Connor: Yes. At this point, Kristina has agreed to be Molly’s surrogate. Complications will arise before the holidays… Kristina has the opportunity to give her sister the ultimate holiday gift.

What’s going on with the Quartermaines?

Van Etten: The Quartermaine clan and the extended Corinthos diaspora family are in for a very explosive holiday of truth telling.

O’Connor: We can tease [that] Tracy inadvertently kicks over a hornet’s nest in the dynamic between the best friends from Bensonhurst [AKA Lois, played by Rena Sofer, and Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero].

Van Etten: While Tracy is often the instigator for problems for other people, she’s going to find herself going on the defense going into the holidays, being at war with Lucy [Lynn Herring].

