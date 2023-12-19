‘Voice’ Finale, ‘Real Sports’ Signs Off, Trevor Noah Stand-Up, ‘Murder’ Whodunit Resolved

Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice

Season Finale 8/7c

The votes are in, and a Season 25 winner will be announced in the singing competition’s two-hour finale. But as usual, the fanfare is consumed by a parade of much more recognizable voices taking the stage to perform. Guests include Earth, Wind & Fire with a medley of their iconic hits, and contemporary artists Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, AJR, Jelly Roll and R&B breakout Tyla representing some of their new work. Coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani perform duets with their protégées and all of the Top 12 will be back for a special group number. Returning to the show: Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood with the single “The Finger” from his upcoming release, a reminder that The Voice is just the start of a promising career for many.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

Series Finale 10/9c

Winner of 37 Sports Emmys, three Peabody Awards and four duPont-Columbia University Awards for its broadcast journalism, the sports-focused newsmagazine enters its last inning with a 90-minute series finale that’s also a retrospective of its many stories, culling from a library of 1,100 pieces reported from some 70 countries. Gumbel is joined by correspondents Mary Carillo, Jon Frankel, Soledad O’Brien, Andrea Kremer and David Scott to reflect on the personalities, the highs and lows of athletics and the future of sports, still one of the few surefire draws on TV.

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Special

While Comedy Central‘s The Daily Show continues to rotate guest hosts in the chair that Trevor Noah vacated a year ago, the South African comedian has kept busy traveling the world. Those experiences provide fodder for his fourth Netflix stand-up special, filmed at Detroit’s Fox Theatre, hoping to demonstrate yet again that comedy is a universal language.

A Murder at the End of the World

Series Finale

In the classic Agatha Christie tradition of a climactic denouement for an anything-but-traditional whodunit, billionaire Andy Ronson (Clive Owen) gathers all of his remaining guests into his Icelandic bunker to get to the bottom of the murders that are ruining his public image. “Someone in this room is responsible,” he declares, but only upstart hacker and amateur sleuth Darby (Emma Corrin) is likely to connect the dots and see with true clarity just who the menace is here.

