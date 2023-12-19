‘Voice’ Finale, ‘Real Sports’ Signs Off, Trevor Noah Stand-Up, ‘Murder’ Whodunit Resolved
The Voice names a Season 25 winner in an all-star two-hour finale. After 29 seasons, HBO‘s illustrious Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel newsmagazine signs off with a 90-minute retrospective. Former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah returns to Netflix with a stand-up set. The denouement of A Murder at the End of the World reveals who’s responsible for the killings in remote Iceland.
The Voice
The votes are in, and a Season 25 winner will be announced in the singing competition’s two-hour finale. But as usual, the fanfare is consumed by a parade of much more recognizable voices taking the stage to perform. Guests include Earth, Wind & Fire with a medley of their iconic hits, and contemporary artists Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, AJR, Jelly Roll and R&B breakout Tyla representing some of their new work. Coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani perform duets with their protégées and all of the Top 12 will be back for a special group number. Returning to the show: Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood with the single “The Finger” from his upcoming release, a reminder that The Voice is just the start of a promising career for many.
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
Winner of 37 Sports Emmys, three Peabody Awards and four duPont-Columbia University Awards for its broadcast journalism, the sports-focused newsmagazine enters its last inning with a 90-minute series finale that’s also a retrospective of its many stories, culling from a library of 1,100 pieces reported from some 70 countries. Gumbel is joined by correspondents Mary Carillo, Jon Frankel, Soledad O’Brien, Andrea Kremer and David Scott to reflect on the personalities, the highs and lows of athletics and the future of sports, still one of the few surefire draws on TV.
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
While Comedy Central‘s The Daily Show continues to rotate guest hosts in the chair that Trevor Noah vacated a year ago, the South African comedian has kept busy traveling the world. Those experiences provide fodder for his fourth Netflix stand-up special, filmed at Detroit’s Fox Theatre, hoping to demonstrate yet again that comedy is a universal language.
A Murder at the End of the World
In the classic Agatha Christie tradition of a climactic denouement for an anything-but-traditional whodunit, billionaire Andy Ronson (Clive Owen) gathers all of his remaining guests into his Icelandic bunker to get to the bottom of the murders that are ruining his public image. “Someone in this room is responsible,” he declares, but only upstart hacker and amateur sleuth Darby (Emma Corrin) is likely to connect the dots and see with true clarity just who the menace is here.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- Jeopardy! (Syndicated, check local listings): The quiz giant, which made headlines recently with its decision to make Ken Jennings the sole host of the daily show, is in perpetual tournament mode this year, launching a “Second Chance” competition for Season 39 players who just missed becoming champs. The four weeks of play, through Jan. 15, will produce four winners who’ll compete next in the Season 39 Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard series.
- The Price Is Right at Night (8/7c, CBS): A prime-time edition welcomes active-duty military members to “come on down” and win some prizes and our respect.
- Chopped (8/7c, Food Network): Four Chopped Grand Champions return for a holiday-themed competition that starts with an appetizer course built around a most unusual candy cane.
- Christmas Wars (9/8c, A&E): Four back-to-back episodes of the home-video series revel in holiday calamities, from shopping-mall brawls to snowmobile crashes and mishaps with lights, as well as the occasional act of kindness.
- PBS NewsHour: America at a Crossroads with Judy Woodruff (9/8c, PBS): The former NewsHour anchor reports from her cross-country mission to explore divisions in American society and how to rebuild a sense of community in a divided nation. Followed by a special 90-minute Frontline episode: Netanyahu, America & The Road to War in Gaza (10/9c), providing context to the terrible conflict between Israel and Hamas.
- Fargo (10/9c, FX): Where else are you going to hear a line like “The car salesman’s in the abattoir?” Just saying.
- FBI True (10/9c, CBS): Agents discuss their investigation into the rise of the Al Qaeda terrorist organization following the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa.
- Dark Side of Comedy (10/9c, Vice): The Season 2 finale remembers the great Gilda Radner, an original member of Saturday Night Live‘s revered Not Ready for Prime Time Players, and how her personal traumas, including eating disorders and ultimately cancer, informed her fearless brand of comedy.