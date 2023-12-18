‘Days of Our Lives’: AnnaLynne McCord Joins Cast — Get Details on Her Character

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Former 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord is heading to daytime TV as she joins the cast of Days of Our Lives for the soap’s upcoming year.

The news announced by Deadline reveals McCord will play a character named Marin on the Peacock soap, as she signed a one-year contract with the program. While McCord won’t appear on the series until later in 2024, a character description has already been shared.

Marin is a “fascinating and complicated woman who is devastatingly beautiful, almost angelic in her outward appearance. The desire of many but her heart belongs to only one man who continues to push her away for her own good,” per Deadline.

Who is the man pushing Marin away? Only time will tell.

As fans of McCord know by now, she’s no stranger to stirring up drama onscreen, having played Naomi Clark on The CW‘s former series 90210, which aired from 2008 to 2013 for five seasons. McCord appeared in more than 100 episodes of the teen drama set in the same world as Beverly Hills, 90210.

In recent years, McCord has appeared on various shows, featuring in American Heiress, Nip/Tuck, The Night Shift, Secrets and Lies, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and the 2012 revival of Dallas. Her most prominent role lately has been in Starz‘s Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

McCord’s casting follows news earlier this year that Days of Our Lives had been renewed through Season 60. The show, which has been airing since 1965, moved to its streaming home at Peacock full-time in 2022, where it’s remained a top 10 title since landing there.

Stay tuned for more on McCord’s upcoming role on Days of Our Lives as we head into the new year, and catch new installments of the fan-favorite soap on Peacock.

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, Peacock