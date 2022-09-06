Days of Our Lives will be making the move from NBC to Peacock on Monday, September 12. Although some fans of the long-running soap opera (57 years and counting!) are dismayed by this news, as their beloved show now requires a streaming subscription, Peacock is now offering a new deal that would make its monthly fee just $1.99 for 12 months starting September 12. Some of the biggest Days stars helped spread the word on Instagram.

Robert Scott Wilson (formerly Ben Weston, now back as Alexander Kiriakis) urged fans to come on board by stating there will be “less commercials, no interruptions” with the move to Peacock in his video, recorded in his dressing room. James Reynolds (Abe Carver) reminded viewers that “soaps are all about relationships. And the one we have with you means the world to us” in his.

Camila Banus (Gabi Hernandez DiMera) reassured fans that “moving doesn’t have to be daunting” and “it just wouldn’t be home with you” in her video message. And Deidre Hall (Dr. Marlena Evans), who started on Days in 1976, said the 40+ years she has spent on Days means she considers viewers of the show family.

As she said in her clip, “You can’t be a part of something that long and just call it a job. We’re a family. As our loyal viewer, I consider you to be a part of that family.”

“Let’s make the transition together. We want you to come with us and continue our special journey,” she continued. “From all of the Hortons, the DiMeras, the Bradys, the Kiriakises, the Price-Carvers, the Hernandez, the Johnsons, and most importantly, the Evans-Black family, we love you. And we’re so grateful for your ongoing support.”

The Days team rang in the move from network to streaming in an on-set celebration on August 22. Executive producer Ken Corday (son of show creator Ted Corday) gave a celebratory toast commemorating the big change.

“In the early 1950’s my father, Ted Corday, the creator of Days of our Lives, was directing The Guiding Light a 15 minute daytime drama on CBS radio and also on the new CBS television network. Same script. Same cast. Same day. Both broadcasts were Live to the nation. Radio at 11:00 and Television at 2:00…both live broadcasts,” he said. “He told his radio staff in 1956 that they would all be out of work within a few years because everyone would be watching this new thing called TV instead of listening to the radio. He was right. He was a pioneer. Later he directed and produced As the World Turns solely on CBS television. It became the first 1/2 hour daytime drama,” Corday said in a statement about the historic move in daytime TV.

“In 1975 Days went from a 1/2 show to an hour show…another first. He never feared change or what the future held…he embraced both. That pioneering spirit has been evident in the many thousands of episodes of Days produced over the last 58 years,” the EP continued. “Now we have pioneered into the streaming world of television in 2022 on the NBC Peacock platform. It is only appropriate that Days is the first daytime drama to be exclusively broadcast in this manner, and it is a very exciting and upward transition.”

It does mark a huge, historic change for the beloved franchise. What do you think? Will the discounted Peacock subscription convince you to move along with the beloved characters? Let us know in the comments, below.