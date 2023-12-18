Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 18-24.

The story of demigods and monsters is brought to life in a new adaptation of Rick Riordan‘s books, this one for TV, Percy Jackson and the Olympians (December 20 on Disney+), with Walker Scobell playing the titular character who is accused by Zeus (the late Lance Reddick) of stealing his lightning bolt. The next installment of the Peacock anthology Dr. Death (December 21) follows “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini (Edgar Ramírez), a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations, and investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Mandy Moore).

Just before the holidays, NBC will be airing new episodes of two of its comedies on December 23. Extended Family — starring Donald Faison, Jon Cryer, and Abigail Spencer — debuts, following exes navigating life, family, and new relationships after an amicable divorce. Plus, there’s a special holiday Night Court.

This week will also see quite a few finales for reality competitions. Who will win The Voice (December 18 and 19 on NBC, was #18 last week), Survivor (December 20 on CBS), The Masked Singer (December 20 on Fox), and Big Brother Reindeer Games (December 21 on CBS, was #4 last week)?

Nothing else is returning to the list this week.

