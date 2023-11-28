New doctor. New story. Dr. Death returns with its second season on Peacock on Thursday, December 21, with the focus on “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini (Edgar Ramírez) and Benita Alexander (Mandy Moore), the investigative journalist doing a story on him.

“History’s built on lines that we must be willing to cross,” Paolo says in the new trailer, but does he go too far? According to several people at different instances in the video, yes, he does.

The implications of his work — he’s taken a 3D-printed trachea and transformed it into a living organ — are historic, and there’s even talk of the Nobel Prize, plus his patients really trust him. But then a patient dies, and Dr. Nathan Gamelli (Luke Kirby) wonders why he’s not being held accountable. Paolo denies that issues are related to his procedure.

Watch the full video above for more of the investigation into Paolo.

Dr. Death is based on the hit Wondery podcast. In Season 2, Paolo is a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations, and when Benita approaches him for her story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question. The season also stars Ashley Madekwe and Gustaf Hammarsten.

The companion documentary, Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, about the shocking rise and fall of Paolo Macchiarini, also premieres on December 21.

“The joy of an Anthology series is the freedom to explore variations on a theme. Dr. Death is a show about systemic failures, and this season, these issues reach a global scale. Amid complex narratives, we’ve been fortunate to delve deeply into a story that, while entirely unique, remains surprisingly familiar, as it taps into a truly universal part of the human condition: illness,” showrunner, executive producer, and writer Ashley Michel Hoban previously said in a statement. “Even putting aside any recent global pandemics, we all know what it’s like to feel sick. It renders us vulnerable, small, in desperate need of help. A doctor we can trust.”

“This pursuit of trust and truth is what ties our two stories together this season. Two stories that, on the surface, may not seem to have much else in common: Doctors in Sweden on the verge of a breakthrough. A journalist in New York falling in love,” Hoban continued. “However, both revolve around individuals made to feel small. They’re about people standing up to something bigger, for something bigger, and how their seemingly small choices ripple out into the world to give power and voice to those who have been made to feel powerless and silenced. These are stories that you don’t think could happen to you, until you watch this season of Dr. Death.”

Joining Hoban as executive producers are Patrick Macmanus, Todd Black (Escape Artists), Jason Blumenthal (Escape Artists), Steve Tisch (Escape Artists), Taylor Latham (Escape Artists), Aaron Hart (Wondery), Hernan Lopez (Wondery), Marshall Lewy (Wondery), and Linda Gase. Jennifer Morrison also executive produces and directed the first four episodes; Laura Belsey directed the second half of the season. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Dr. Death, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, December 21 (eight episodes), Peacock