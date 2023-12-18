Get Cooking With Lidia & Mary Berry, Prime Time Games (‘Password,’ ‘Price Is Right’), ‘The Voice’ Live Finale

PBS

25 Years With Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee

Special 8/7c

TV chef Lidia Bastianich looks back at her remarkable journey from immigration from what is now Croatia to celebrity as a cooking-show host and bestselling author in a savory biographical portrait. She began her quarter-century career in public TV (Lidia’s Kitchen, Lidia Celebrates America) after being invited on Julia Child’s The French Chef, and in the special’s finale, she prepares a meal at her family-owned Manhattan restaurant Becco for guests including Jacques Pépin and Christopher Walker, whose parents’ bakery in Queen gave Lidia an entry-level job as a teen in Queens.

PBS

Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas

Special 9/8c

Best known as a beloved judge on The Great British Bake Off, the author of more than 70 books and queen of British cookery explores her Scottish roots in the Highlands. She prepares a holiday party menu and entertains guests including tennis great Andy Murray, TV personality Iain Stirling and singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé, who brings along carolers for more yuletide flavor.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Price Is Right at Night

Special 8/7c

Come on down for the latest of the venerable pricing game’s prime-time Christmas specials. Parents and their kids, decked out in their most festive holiday gear, work as teams to win prizes and compete for gifts from Santa.

Fox

LEGO Masters

Special 9/8c

Even the stars like to play with LEGO bricks. In a two-night competition called Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, Real Housewife NeNe Leakes, Super Bowl champ Marshawn Lynch, comedian Rob Riggle and Kelly Osbourne work alongside fan favorites from past seasons to create holiday-themed masterpieces, winning money for charity. They start by constructing a LEGO train strong enough to topple candy canes, then move on to build a scene from an original holiday movie.

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Password

Special

The reboot of the classic word game returns for a holiday-themed special, with host Keke Palmer welcoming Meghan Trainor and Jon Cryer to play against Jimmy Fallon. Among the contestants: Bernadette Garcia from Reno, Nevada, who first appeared on Super Password 35 years ago with the legendary Betty White and the erudite Dick Cavett back in 1988, when Bert Convy was host.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

The Voice (8/7c, NBC): In the final night of live competition, the Top Five perform: Huntley and Mara Justine from Team Niall, Lila Forde from Team Legend, and from Team Reba, Ruby Leigh and (thanks to the Instant Save) Jacquie Roar. They’ll each sing a ballad and an up-tempo song to earn America’s votes, with the winner announced in Tuesday’s grand finale.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (8/7c, TLC): Host Shaun Robinson grills the cast about the buzziest moments of Season 5 in the finale, with updates on their current relationships.

Life Below Zero (9/8, National Geographic): The docuseries’ Season 21 finale is all about winter prep in the 49th Bush pilot Cole Sturgis, pro dog musher Jessie Holmes and the Hallstone clan each journey to secure food, while survivalist Ricko DeWilde, of Alaskan Athabascan heritage, begins a critical family project.