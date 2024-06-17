Everything We Know About ‘Cobra Kai,’ Season 6

Decades after the successful 1984 film The Karate Kid and its sequels, the television show Cobra Kai was released to critical acclaim. Now, the series is heading into its 6th season, and the showrunners confirmed that this will see the series’ end. The show began from Johnny’s (William Zabka) point of view after he decided to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo. The reopening sparked his rivalry with Daniel (Ralph Macchio).

When will Cobra Kai Season 6 premiere?

Cobra Kai Season 6 will be a three-part event with a total of 15 episodes: Part 1 premieres July 18, 2024; Part 2 premieres November 28, 2024; and the “finale event” comes in 2025.

Is Season 6 the final season of Cobra Kai?

Yes, Season 6 will be the final season of Cobra Kai. The creative team of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, told fans, “While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet, and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because, as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies. In the meantime, strap in for the BIGGEST SEASON OF COBRA KAI YET. And let today be a celebration of all that’s come, as well as all that’s still left to be told. We couldn’t do it without you. We made it. Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy.”

Who is the cast of Cobra Kai, Season 6?

In addition to Zabka and Macchio, Martin Kove (John Kreese), Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver), Sean Kanan (Mike Barnes), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen Toguchi), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Jacob Bertrand (Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz), Peyton List (Tory Nichols), Gianni DeCenzo (Demetri), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny Payne), Joe Seo (Kyler Park), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony LaRusso), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), and Paul Walter Hauser (Stingray) have all signed on for Season 6.

What is the plot of Cobra Kai, Season 6?

After five seasons, Daniel and Johnny’s rivalry is put to rest after they come together to defeat the revamped Cobra Kai under Terry Silver. Now, they are going to compete in Sekai Taikai. There are many plot lines to wrap up, as Johnny and Carmen will have a baby, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang are entering the biggest karate tournament, and more. Fans are hoping things end happily for all of their favorite characters.

The official description for the season is: “Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.”

Watch the teaser for ‘Cobra Kai,’ Season 6

Netflix revealed a trailer for the new season (embedded above) showing Daniel, Johnny, and Chozen training for an epic showdown.