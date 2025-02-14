Are the ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Doing a ‘Back to the Future’ Spinoff Next?

The final scene of Cobra Kai was a callback to the iconic fly scene from The Karate Kid, but it also featured another wink to a legendary ’80s actioner: Back to the Future.

Before jumping to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) little dinner sequence, the camera pans over two men at the bar having a discussion about the 1985 sci-fi favorite and discussing their plans to make a show about it.

Those two just so happen to be Cobra Kai co-creators Jon Hurwitz and Josh Heald, making a cameo as themselves in deep conversation about what’s next.

“All right, lay it on me,” Heald says, to which Hurwitz explains his thinking: “So the show would be set in Hill Valley, alternate 1985. All we need are Wilson, Thompson, and Zane, and we’ve got the green light.”

Hurwitz was referring, of course, to BTTF alums Thomas F. Wilson (who played Biff Tannen), Lea Thompson (Lorraine McFly in the movies), and Billy Zane (who played Biff’s minion Match).

“Billy’s a friend,” Heald replies. “Guy did an art piece for my foyer. It’s an easy call to make. I feel like why not get Crispin, too? Maybe Mike to direct? We can blow this thing up.” (Crispin being Crispin Glover, who played George McFly, and Mike being Michael J. Fox.)

“Oh, this is going to be amazing,” Hurwitz exclaims.

So are the Cobra Kai creators really working on a Back to the Future spinoff show now that the Karate Kid spinoff is behind them? Not so much.

As Hurwitz told TV Insider of the scene, “We thought it would be fun for the two of us to be there. The point of that final scene is sort of seeing Johnny and Daniel just as friends, and we start the scene as we’re transitioning into it of two friends in the Valley talking the way we all talk. It was a conversation not dissimilar to the kinds of conversations we had when we were conceiving of Cobra Kai. Only in this conversation, Jake and Jeremy [the names of our characters] are having a conversation about their favorite ’80s franchise, Back to the Future, and an idea for a serialized TV series that will definitely not happen.”

Hurwitz continued, “We respect the wishes of Bob Gale and the entire Back to the Future team. We only have love for them. We thought it was just a fun moment to at least put out into the world the love that we have for their franchise as well.”

Heald added, “Jon made a very smart actor decision in that scene not to be eating during his line. I, unfortunately, thought it’d be great and natural if I was popping a piece of sushi into my mouth, not realizing that Hayden [Schlossberg], who was behind the camera, was gonna shoot this thing about 16 different times, and I didn’t have a spit bucket. So I had about 30 pieces of sushi over the course of an hour and a half at 7 o’clock in the morning.”

Hurwitz and Heald weren’t the only co-creator cameos to take place in the last episodes, either. Schlossberg also popped into frame as Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffith) attorney slash bulldog.

Cobra Kai, Netflix