‘Married to Medicine’: Tensions Flare in Midseason 10 Supertease (VIDEO)

Married to Medicine is ramping up the Season 10 drama as Bravo unveils the midseason supertease chronicling what’s to come as Episode 7, “The Grapes of Wrath” arrives Sunday, December 17, at 9 pm ET/PT.

As previously teased by the network, the women, including — Toya Bush-Harris, Phaedra Parks, Lateasha Mayo, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Jacqueline “Jackie” Walters, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, and Quad Webb — are serving Season 10 realness as they look to make a fresh start with new friendship dynamics. That effort continues in the teaser, above, with old rivalries being put to rest. But that doesn’t mean things are tension-free among the group.

In the latest episode, a heart-wrenching night rehashing the past and the breakdown of their friendship with Quad leads the women to make a difficult decision about Quad’s future in the group. Meanwhile, Jackie is getting support from the White House with her campaign against infant mortality.

As for Toya, she is taking her wine business one step further with an important meeting that viewers will have to tune in to see. Meanwhile, Kema shocks the men with his “archaic family values,” which seems to be hinted at in the teaser, above.

Also discussions about a trip to Hilton Head and trauma stemming from a past infidelity cause a stir among the group, leading to some emotional moments in the supertease, you’ll have to see to believe. Don’t miss it for yourself, check out the Married to Medicine midseason supertease, above.

Mark your calendars for some more epically dramatic moments, if the preview is any indication. And stay tuned for more updates on Married to Medicine as Season 10 continues to unfold on Bravo.

Married to Medicine, Episode 7, “The Grapes of Wrath,” Sunday, December 17, 9 pm ET/PT, Bravo (next day on Peacock)