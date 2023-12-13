Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

At their best, soaps are all about family conflict. That’s certainly what’s going on at The Bold and the Beautiful. Patriarch Eric Forrester (original cast member John McCook) is in a coma batting a mysterious illness and his son Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who has power of attorney, doesn’t want to see his pops suffer. Other family members are opposed to Ridge’s stance. (The show’s not commenting on whether or not McCook is leaving the soap; his former TV wife Susan Flannery vacated her role as Stephanie in 2012.)

TV Insider chatted with Kaye about this dramatic tale and about his 10th anniversary playing the part of the romantic designer. He’s a man of few words, but read on to hear what Kaye has to say about his “Bold and Beautiful” life.

You and John have maintained since the beginning that this story isn’t about a fashion war, which the two designers have engaged in, but rather about the love between a father and son.

Thorsten Kaye: Fathers and sons, right? It’s a tale as old as time, and they’re complicated, rich relationships. Eric and Ridge have gone through a lot together; they’ve shared women but not at the same time but in the same story. Even though I’ve only been here for a minute, I have to figure out whose kids are who [on this show]. Ridge wants to make the right decision when the time is right. That’s what he asked of him. Here we are.

Why did Ridge decide to let his father think he won their fashion competition?

When I read it, I thought this could backfire. If you let someone think that they’re better than who they are…that might not be a good thing. I don’t do it as a father of two in real-life. You have to respect the game. I’m not sure how that’s going to [eventually] land. It’s a tough card to play. You see where it’s coming from. But I’m not sure I would have gone that way. What about you?

Me? I’d rather say I made someone happy.

But there’s the chance it comes out. (Editor’s note: It has since this interview was conducted, and Eric was deeply touched.)

Soaps are all about the viewers asking what’s going to happen tomorrow? This storyline also coincides with your 10th anniversary on the show. (Kaye made his B&B debut on December 13, 2013.)

How does that happen? It’s been a good 10 years. Since I started, they’ve built two new terminals at JFK [Airport] where I am now.

B&B travels more than any other show, given its international popularity. Any memorable spots you’ve visited?

I’ve always had my passport handy. It’s nice to go across the world and see what this show means to people – especially if you go with John or Kelly [Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays Brooke]. It’s fun to watch how people look at them.

B&B cast members are like The Beatles over in Italy.

[Wryly] I’m Ringo. Brad Bell [executive producer/head writer] makes sure we make fun when we’re there. We do work hard while we there, but we get to see [the sights].

Winsor Harmon is back as Thorne for this story. You get to play some of the rivalry between the two brothers. What was that like?

I love Winsor. He’s such a breath of fresh air. I hope he comes back for more. He brings a lot to the show.

What’s it been like working with Katherine? No matter what jam Brooke gets into, Katherine plays it that love will conquer all.

Kelly always pulls it off. She’s done it for years. I don’t know how she does that but I’m finding out.

You got a TV son in Joshua Hoffman, who plays RJ. He said on The Talk that he studied your mannerisms.

That’s a strange thing. I don’t have the mannerisms my dad had. [Joshua] is very eager and has a lot of things that he’s doing in this storyline. Daytime moves pretty quickly, faster than it did 20 years ago. He’s holding on.

What’s it been like exploring the Ridge/RJ dynamic with Joshua?

It’s a nice dynamic. When you want to teach your son anything and they decide to go somewhere else, it’s tough, but you try to understand. RJ turning to Eric [to learn how to design] has been tough, but I hope they work it out.

Do you recall the first scene you had with Brooke? The big romantic reunion they did on location with all the rose petals.

I remember that episode and going to that house. Man, that was a cool spot! It was nice. They’re all good people, and we try to give the audience something new every day.

What’s it like working with Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy)?

I’m proud to have a her as a friend. She’s a good actress. She’s fun to hang out with. And she has those kids of hers. She does such a great [job]. I don’t want to say “I’m proud,” but it’s great to see her be such a great mom.

Any shoutout to the fans in honor of your 10th anniversary as Ridge?

Yes. It’s always nice when people think you bring something to the table. I hope they like the story. This show keeps on ticking.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS and Paramount+